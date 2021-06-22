New long-term official data and streaming partnership to connect all levels of Argentinian soccer with fans, brands and sportsbooks worldwide

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) ("Genius Sports") the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has been selected by the Argentine Football Association ("AFA") as its exclusive Official Data Streaming partner for all AFA competitions.

AFA is the oldest soccer association in South America and one of the most prestigious across the world game. As the national governing body of soccer in Argentina, AFA organizes the entire league system from the Liga Profesional de Futbol LPF" (1st division) to Primera D, domestic cup competitions and the men's, women's and Olympic national teams.

Across over 3,300 games a season and 13 competitions, Genius Sports will help to connect fans, brands and sportsbooks around the world with all levels of Argentinian soccer. Genius Sports has been granted the exclusive rights to capture and distribute official AFA data and live video broadcasts for the regulated betting industry, providing sportsbooks with premium content to help acquire, engage and retain customers.

This partnership will be central to AFA's strategy to increase fan engagement and visibility over all levels of Argentinian soccer. Genius Sports has also been granted official data distribution rights for media across all AFA competitions, enabling brands, publishers and advertisers to exploit its suite of personalized advertising, content and fan-messaging solutions.

To help grow Argentinian football's global reach, Genius Sports will install cutting-edge GeniusLive+ cameras at over 100 venues, capturing broadcast-quality streams that will power AFA's OTT platform. Genius Sports will work in partnership with Pixellot and Argentinian company La Corte for the production of all GeniusLive+ events, enabling AFA to live stream over 2,000 new games from eight competitions per season.

Claudio Tapia, President of the Argentine Football Association, said: "As a leading global soccer federation, one of AFA's key objectives is to generate new revenue streams by unlocking the value of its digital assets through new strategic partnerships. As part of this process, we are extending the reach of our brand across new markets and growing our corporate partnerships.

"Today, we are very happy to announce this strategic alliance with Genius Sports, the leading sports technology company that trusts in our association and vision and will help equip us for a digital future. We are convinced that this partnership will be critical to expanding the visibility of Argentine soccer across the world and also opens up a range of new commercial possibilities."

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, said: "The Argentine Football Association is one of the most respected and prestigious organizations in world soccer. Being selected by them for such a vital partnership that combines our expertise across live data, streaming, production and media is a huge honour and further validation of Genius Sports' outstanding credentials and strategy."

As the trusted integrity partner to the English Premier League, Dimayor Colombia and the German Football Association, Genius Sports will continue to safeguard all levels of Argentinian soccer from the threats of match-fixing and betting-related corruption. Its Bet Monitoring System will provide 24/7 visibility and protection, comparing global betting patterns with predictive algorithms to automatically flag any potentially suspicious activity.

About AFA

The Asociación del Fútbol Argentino (AFA) is the governing body of football in the Argentine Republic and leads the organization and regulation of the national teams and various football competitions across the country.

The AFA is the oldest football association in South America and the eight oldest in the world. Its main objectives are to improve, promote, regulate and control football in the Argentine Republic and organize football competitions in any of its forms and branches, including women's soccer, futsal and beach soccer.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

