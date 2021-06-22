Findit, Inc. Publishes Latest Findit App Update to Google Play Store for Android Devices

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT), owner of Findit.com and the Findit® App available on Android and IOS devices, has published the updated features to the Android version of the Findit® App. The updates were published on June 14, 2021. The updates included messaging features that provide members the ability to send messages to one or multiple members at the same time. The update also includes notifications that are sent to members when a member begins to follow them, as well as likes or comments on posts.

Findit, Inc. which currently trades on the OTC Pinksheets recently filed its Form S1 registration statement with the S.E.C. to become fully reporting and raise up to three million dollars. The filing includes year end audited financials for 2019 and 2020. The company has completed March 31, 2021, audit review by BF Borgers CPA PC Certified, Public Accountants and will be filing with the S.E.C. the latest Form S1 with responses to the latest round of comments.

Raymond Firth, President of Findit, Inc. stated, "We are focused each and every day of accomplishing the tasks at hand to provide Findit members with the tools and services they can use to produce tangible results. In addition to our members, some of which may be shareholders, we love and encourage members to post on Findit whatever they wish to share with the world. We also strive to deliver shareholder value to our shareholders who may not be members of Findit, but would encourage them to join and post to the platform. With the filing of the Form S1, we are taking steps to have the option to up list from the Pinksheets and open ourselves up to a wider pool of potential investors by doings so."

Findit® is a social network that provides members a free place to post content-rich status updates. One post can include unlimited characters, a picture gallery, a video, and an additional place for 'before and after' images. Because each content vertical can be included in one post, Findit empowers members to get more out of each post that they create on Findit®. Content-rich status updates means better indexing in search engines and members have the ability to share to other social networking sites and through messaging.

With Findit's social sharing feature, members and non-members using the app can share each Findit® post to Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Parler and approximately 80 other platforms, along with WhatsApp, email, or via text messaging.

Because Findit® is aware of how powerful organic reach is, we've created Findit® to be an open platform which means search engines can crawl and index your content so you can reach more people. With the Findit® app, your organic reach on each of your posts increases every time your post is indexed in Google, Yahoo, Bing or other search engines.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit® to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

