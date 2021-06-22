Montpellier, France--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2021) - AcuSurgical, a French startup developing novel robots and procedures for the retina and ophthalmology surgery markets, announces the appointment of Michael Brownell as Chairman of the Board.

Michael Brownell is a serial entrepreneur in early-stage companies developing new technology, products, and markets.

Michael brings to AcuSurgical 30 years of international experience with innovative businesses and new product development in ophthalmology.

About AcuSurgical - www.acusurgical.com



Founded in 2020, AcuSurgical is a surgical robotics company based in Montpellier (France). AcuSurgical recently raised 5.75 Million in series A financing, led by Merieux Equity Partners and Supernova Invest, to advance its robotic ocular microsurgery platform.



AcuSurgical's mission is to enable top-class treatment to the 300+ million patients suffering from retinal disease worldwide.



Retinal disease has a huge impact on the quality of life of mostly elderly patients, with 1 in 3 Europeans over 70 affected by these debilitating conditions including age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy and macular holes. Worldwide, currently 1.6 million retinal surgeries are performed each year, with a yearly growth rate of 7%. This currently represents only a small percentage of actual cases, with the majority of patients, especially in emerging economies, getting inadequate treatment or often no treatment at all. The cutting-edge robotics platform from AcuSurgical aims to change this, bringing a new surgical paradigm to vitreo-retinal surgery based on precision robotics and will offer a new opportunity for sub retinal injections by pushing the limits of accuracy and reproducibility.

