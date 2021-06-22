Nantes, France and Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2021) - InFlectis BioScience has been granted exclusive patent rights from the University of Chicago to use a family of small molecules for the treatment of demyelinating diseases. The license covers the use of InFlectis BioSciences' lead compounds, IFB-088 and IFB-048, for the treatment of CMT and MS, two highly prevalent demyelinating diseases. IFB-088 is entering Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ALS and CMT and has shown encouraging preclinical results for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS). These small molecules, known as ISR (Integrated Stress Response) modulators, are oral compounds that selectively prolong the body's natural protective effect against cellular stress as a way to potentially delay or halt disease progression.

InFlectis BioScience has licensed rights from the University of Chicago for the use of a family of molecules to treat demyelinating diseases.

The license covers the use of drugs that InFlectis BioScience is developing for the treatment of CMT as well as molecules in preclinical development for the treatment of MS.

The compounds have been shown to prolong the ISR, the body's protective response against cellular stress, offering a potential new approach to slow or halt disease progression.

InFlectis BioScience



InFlectis BioScience is a France-based clinical stage company developing first-in-class therapies for neuromuscular diseases. The company is in clinical development with an orally available small molecule named IFB-088/sephin1, that has the potential to extend lives or improve the quality-of-life for people suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), a rare and progressive hereditary nerve condition. InFlectis BioSciences' therapies are designed to boost a cellular command center - called the Integrated Stress Response - that ensures healthy levels of proteins and protein structures. Excessive and prolonged cellular stress can overwhelm this command center, resulting in the loss of functional cells and onset or progression of neuromuscular diseases. The Company's compounds are designed to keep this command center operating and to prevent downstream effects that lead to disease.

