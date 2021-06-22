Orchid Ventures, Inc.: Orchid Ventures Announces Its CEO to Speak at the Summer Emerge Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / ORCHID VENTURES, INC. (CSE:ORCD)(OTC PINK:ORVRF) (the "Company" or "Orchid") is pleased to announce its CEO Corey Mangold will be presenting at the Summer Emerge Conference on June 24th.

PurTec/Orchid CEO, Corey Mangold, will be presenting "Vaping & Federal Legislation" at 11:30am PST on June 24th at the Summer Emerge Conference - a virtual event. Corey will be covering such topics as federal legalization of cannabis and its impact on consumer safety and product testing, Pre-Market Tobacco Applications and their impact on cannabis moving forward, as well as different safety concerns with vape such as heavy metals, emissions, ceramic particle inhalation and more.

Conference Details:

Register here: https://emergecanna.com/register/emerge-plus-access-summer-2021/

Use Code SPKRPALS in the coupon box at registration for 25% off.

Vaping and Federal Legalization: Consumer Safety, Testing, and Why You're Not Ready

The lack of standardized emissions testing and consumer safety is already problematic for cannabis vaping products, but things will get worse after federal legalization! Many cannabis companies don't realize that legalization may knock a high percentage of them completely out of the market. Once cannabis is federally legal, federal regulatory agencies like the FDA come in, and many products will not pass testing at this level to be deemed safe for consumers. So, now what? Join this discussion and bring your questions so you can be prepared for the future of cannabis!

ABOUT ORCHID ESSENTIALS

Orchid Essentials is a California-based cannabis innovation company that has developed a mass-market brand and loyal consumer following with its premium cannabis products and unique vape hardware delivery systems. Orchid also owns 100% of PurTec Delivery Systems, a company that produces, markets and sells clean vaporizer hardware that has been emissions tested against the most stringent standards in the world set forth by the EU and has unrivaled product quality and value pricing. Orchid's management brings significant branding, product development and distribution experience with a proven track record of scaling businesses and building sustainable revenue growth through value-generating partnerships and innovation that creates enterprise value. Learn more at https://orchidessentials.com/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - ORCHID VENTURES, INC.

Corey Mangold

CEO and Director

investors@orchidessentials.com

Investor Relations

Corey Mangold

949-357-5818

corey@orchidessentials.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release may be forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Orchid Ventures, Inc. and Orchid Essentials any of its affiliates or subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company") or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in the Company's Canadian securities regulatory filings with sedar.com, Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include such factors as (i) the development and protection of our brands and other intellectual property, (ii) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, (iii) significant fluctuations in marketing expenses, (iv) the ability to achieve and expand significant levels of revenues, or recognize net income, from the sale of our products and services, (v) the Company's ability to conduct the business if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies related to cannabis, (vi) management's ability to attract and maintain qualified personnel necessary for the development and commercialization of its planned products, and (vii) other information that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's Canadian securities regulatory filings with sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Orchid Ventures, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/652582/Orchid-Ventures-Announces-Its-CEO-to-Speak-at-the-Summer-Emerge-Conference