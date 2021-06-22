AI/ML Innovations Inc.: AI/ML's Health Gauge Partners with Lenica Research

- Health Gauge's health information capture technology deploys with Lenica's commercial launch -

- Lenica Research is partnered with Microsoft, HTC and more -

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Health Gauge, has entered into a strategic partnership with Lenica Research Group, a leader in the development of innovative, evidence-based tools to improve brain function and enhance athletic performance for the pending commercial launch of Lenica's Peak Cognition sports training platform.

Randy Duguay, CEO of Health Gauge and its publicly traded corporate parent, AI/ML Innovations Inc., says the partnership with Lenica reflects their shared focus on employing advanced digital health tools to enhance performance and support overall health and wellness.

"We're committed to serving people on their health journey whether their focus is improving their competitive performance or achieving a higher level of health and wellness. By combining Lenica's Virtual Reality (VR)-enhanced sports training platform and Health Gauge's physiological health information capture technology - which generates detailed data on heart health, stress management, skin temperature and other key metrics - we'll be able to offer athletes, coaches and trainers an incredibly precise, comprehensive picture of an athlete's current state of health and how to improve it."

"We're very excited about our new partnership with Health Gauge as we gear up for the July 1st commercial launch of our Peak Cognition training platform, which marks the culmination of years of product development and market testing involving our team members, our dedicated training centre supporters and our partners at the University of Alberta," says Simba Nyazika, Lenica's founder and CEO.

"Health Gauge's best-in-class wearable health monitoring technology, Phoenix, harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Cloud Computing to instantly generate key biometric data for users. By incorporating that data on the Peak Cognition platform, we will significantly enhance its value to our athletes, coaches and sports organizations," he adds.

Dozens of athletes, coaches and trainers have used Lenica's VR app since its development launch in 2017. The Peak Cognition platform includes a dashboard and other features that allow sports teams and training centres to use Lenica's software training programs on an individual or group basis, so comparative performance ratings can be applied.

Over the past year, Lenica rebuilt the Peak Cognition platform's back-end infrastructure to more effectively monitor, assess, compare and improve the cognitive performance of athletes on such critical performance metrics as complex movement perception, situational awareness, processing speed and working memory.

Although the pandemic delayed the commercial launch of the platform, which was initially planned for the end of 2020, Lenica completed an alpha test involving approximately 20 athletes last summer, and will conclude a beta test involving some 35 users by the end of this month.

"The beta test allows us to validate the platform's performance, identify glitches and make additional product quality enhancements," says Nyazika. "Although the suspension of sports leagues and the shutdown of athletic training facilities due to Covid-19 delayed our commercial launch, it also gave us added time to establish relationships with our suppliers, and we're now game-ready for the commercial marketplace."

BoboVR will supply the VR shells for the mobile version of Lenica's sports training platform, and Pico Interactive, based in San Francisco, will supply the high-end VR shells for the standalone version used by sports training centres, says Nyazika, who expects to announce the first commercial users of the Peak Cognition platform over the summer.

In the health market, Lenica is also developing The Escape Room, a VR-based cognitive training tool designed to improve cognition in patients recovering from brain injury. The program, developed with healthcare professionals to target key cognitive attributes affected by stroke or other forms of traumatic brain injury, has successfully undergone patient trials at an Edmonton rehabilitation hospital and will soon be marketed under the Peak Cognition brand.

About Lenica Research Group :

Lenica Research Group is an Edmonton-based neurotechnology development firm that is focused on the sports performance and healthcare markets. Its collaborative team of researchers, healthcare professionals and technology experts design innovative tools to improve brain function, enhance athletic performance, and treat such conditions as dementia and stroke. Lenica's corporate mission is to improve the quality of peoples' lives and empower them with tools to monitor, assess, repair and improve brain health. https://www.lenica.ca/

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

For more information about AI/ML Innovations :

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website at https://aiml-innovations.com/

or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or info@aiml-innovations.com.

Presentations:

Investor deck: https://aiml-innovations.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/AIML-mini-1-21.pdf

Corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2QSjo7clXc&feature=youtu.be

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCfOj2P_Fu3TOK6Jl1G9vEQ

About AI/ML Innovations Inc .

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial focus on emerging companies in the digital healthcare space. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML" and the OTCQB with the symbol "AIMLF". AI/ML's first acquisition was 70% ownership of Health Gauge.

About Health Gauge

Health Gauge's patent-pending solution is a personal health monitoring & management system, which combines the latest wearable health monitors with sophisticated artificial intelligence software tools and proprietary cloud computing software, to help caregivers, patients, and healthcare professionals access and utilize relevant data, resulting in better recovery outcomes and healthy living objectives through the ability to make immediate and better health choices. www.healthgauge.com

Health Gauge is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The Service is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. If you have, or suspect you have, a medical condition, consult your doctor before using the Service, starting an exercise program, or changing your diet.

