The Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act would establish a tax credit for domestic solar manufacturers in an effort to boost the U.S. solar supply chain, create American clean energy jobs, compete with Chinese manufacturers, and support energy independence.From pv magazine USA Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia) introduced a bill, dubbed the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act, which looks to establish a tax credit for domestic solar manufacturers. According to the senator's office, the act would boost the U.S. solar supply chain to create American clean energy jobs, compete with offshore ...

