Italian hydrogen and fuel cells association H2IT is urging the national government to support investment in green hydrogen and ensure medium-long payback periods. The trade body's goal is to build large-scale electrolyzers (>100 MW) to decrease green hydrogen's price below €2.0/kg.Italy should focus on large-scale hydrogen projects and increase cooperation with countries in North Africa to use its well-developed gas network and ship hydrogen from the Mediterranean to southern Germany, says Italian hydrogen and fuel cells association H2IT. "We are asking for a concrete plan for hydrogen and its ...

