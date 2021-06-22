--CUSO selects agile technology platform for expansion and growth--

League Data, the Chief Information Officer and technology partner for the Atlantic Canadian credit unions, has selected Mambu's SaaS banking platform to empower its member credit unions which represents more than 320,000 members. Mambu's modern and innovative platform will replace League Data's legacy core banking system to modernize the banking experience for their members.

With Mambu, League Data will have a composable solution that can be molded to Atlantic credit unions' business goals and the needs of their members. Through this approach, Mambu will enable League Data to build a digital ecosystem by composing the best product for its specific needs, at a more cost effective and faster pace.

"We looked at a number of technology providers, and Mambu was the solution that best matched our cooperative culture and business objectives, as well as our future goals," said Carrie Forbes, League Data's CEO. "We wanted a new platform that was not only built on cutting edge technology but also adaptable to future emerging technologies such as open banking, blockchain, and artificial intelligence applications. Mambu's corporate culture and dedication to community had a strong influence in our selection. We are confident that Mambu will be a strong ecosystem partner within our partner community. The credit unions were seeking a strategic move to modernize our core platform, and Mambu was the clear choice to enable our future success."

"League Data provides an important service to credit unions, and as we know, a robust digital solution is critical to success in the financial industry," said Eugene Danilkis, Mambu's co-founder and CEO. "While credit unions are inevitably community-driven, the importance of technology in complementing and enhancing the 'human touch' element that is central to credit unions cannot be ignored. We're here to help League Data and the Atlantic credit unions make banking better for their end-customers, now and for the future."

Mambu is changing the market through its composable approach, which is the quick and flexible assembly of independent best-of-breed vendors. Through open APIs, Mambu seamlessly integrates with other off-the-shelf software solutions, providing League Data and the Atlantic Credit Union system an even greater user experience, as well as sophisticated digital tools and services. Mambu has worked closely with customers like League Data to better understand their value proposition and how they plan to "move the needle" to offer better, differentiated experiences to their end-customers.

About Mambu

Mambu is the market-leading SaaS cloud banking platform. Mambu fast-tracks the design and build of nearly any type of financial product for banks, lenders, fintechs, retailers, telcos and more. Our unique composable approach means that independent components, systems, and connectors can be configured any way our clients require to meet their customer's needs. Founded in 2011, Mambu has 600 employees? and ?180 customers globally including N26, OakNorth, Tandem, ABN AMRO, Lendful Financial, Inc. part of the Peoples Group, and Grameen America, Inc. www.mambu.com

About League Data

As Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the Atlantic System, League Data Ltd. provides technology leadership in the area of banking solutions, aligned with regional and national credit union system initiatives that support member growth and system efficiencies. League Data provides over 50 seamless, fully integrated technology solutions from key vendors to deliver a member-first experience while meeting the evolving banking needs of both credit unions and their members. Through leadership and innovation, League Data engages with Atlantic Canadian credit unions to understand their strategies, ensuring organizational development and support remains relevant and responsive to their needs.

