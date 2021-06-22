

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Retailer Target Corp. (TGT) on Tuesday unveiled Target Forward, the company's new sustainability strategy that puts its business to use to positively impact both people and the planet. This builds on the retailer's legacy of corporate responsibility and sustainable practices.



The Target Forward strategy aims to co-create an equitable and regenerative future with its guests, partners and communities. It focuses on sustainability efforts on three critical ambitions: design and elevate sustainable brands; innovate to eliminate waste; and accelerate equity and opportunity.



The retailer aims to be market leader for creating and curating inclusive, sustainable brands and experiences by 2030 and commits to being a net zero enterprise by 2040. It also sets additional goals across its team, brand and product assortment, global supply chain, social justice, and more.



The company commits to increase Black team member representation across the company by 20% by 2023.



