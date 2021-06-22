Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference

Company Invites Individual and Institutional Investors, as well as Analysts and Advisors, to Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive Presentation on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and services to the worldwide life sciences, agriculture, food & beverage, and other key industries, today announced the Company's participation in the June 23rd Emerging Growth Conference. This real-time, interactive investor conference will feature 10 companies, presenting for 30-45 minutes each. PBI's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, will present a corporate overview - including a discussion of its resurgent revenue growth in 2021, the potential impact of the anticipated commercial release of its revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform by Q4 2021, and its impending acquisition of assets of a global eco-friendly agrochemicals company. Mr. Schumacher's presentation information is below:

DATE: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

TIME: 1:30 pm EDT

PRESENTATION: Video Webcast

REGISTER: Click here to register for the conference

Recent Company Highlights

Reported resurgent growth with our strongest financial quarter in three years, including significant growth in total revenue (121%), instrument sales (235%), and consumable products (81%): (Q1 2021 vs. Q1 2020).

Offered guidance that Q2 2021 is expected to continue Q1 2021's trend of greatly outpacing 2020 performance.

Announced plans to acquire the assets of a global eco-friendly agrochemical supplier. These assets are expected to be accretive with sustained profitable revenue, beginning with an initial significant impact in Q3 2021.

Announced the formation of a food industry Consortium with our partner Ohio State University, with the primary objective of advancing commercialization of our UST platform for producing the highest quality food and beverage nanoemulsions with long-term room-temperature storage stability and optimized flavor and nutrition profiles.

Announced a collaboration with SinuSys Corporation to improve and optimize their lead sinus health product candidate, by using the ability of our UST platform to deliver more effective dosing of nanoemulsions of an enzyme that is the active ingredient in a potential human therapeutic.

Discussed the exciting breakthrough potential of our partnership with LEICA Microsystems (a Danaher Company) in more efficient cancer diagnostics and therapeutics development.

Awarded four additional patents for our novel, proprietary UST platform.

Announced a customer's entrance into the expanded Stage II of our BaroFold Services Program for the first time. The BaroFold platform, with the protection of eight issued patents, can be used to significantly improve quality while dramatically reducing the life-cycle production costs of protein therapeutics.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g.,oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially fromany forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

