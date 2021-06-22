Transaction Fuels Rapid Global Expansion and Growth

Avania, a leading global medical technology CRO, today announced its acquisition of IMARC, a highly respected medical device CRO headquartered in Strongsville, Ohio and providing service throughout the United States. IMARC brings more than two decades of full-service clinical research oversight to its clients, including monitoring, auditing, safety, data management, and training.

"At Avania, we are focused on building a high-quality, full-service specialist medical technology CRO with global reach," said Avania CEO Sapna Hornyak. "We are delighted to welcome the IMARC team, with whom we have had the pleasure of collaborating for some time. They bring a great commitment to client service and outcomes and allow us to offer our clients additional depth and strength in the United States, complementing our existing global operations perfectly."

IMARC clients will benefit from Avania's extended international footprint, gaining access to the company's extensive network in the EU and Australia. Additionally, Avania brings enhanced services to the combined companies including biostatistics, strategic consulting, regulatory, and medical writing.

"Avania's geographic and therapeutic area strengths make them the perfect strategic complement to IMARC," said IMARC CEO Sandra Maddock. "Adding IMARC's portfolio of capabilities to Avania's will provide clients with a single-source provider of extensive, specialized medical device expertise combined with global reach."

Covington Associates, a leading middle market investment bank, acted as exclusive financial advisor to IMARC in its sale to Avania.

About Avania

Avania is a leading, global full-service contract research organization focused on the management of clinical studies for medical devices, IVDs, biologics, and device-drug combination products internationally. Avania supports products from the first-in-human phase through the post-market phase with the same customized approach. When you need to advance your medical technology, it takes Avania. Avania's vision is to be your trusted global partner in the evolution of your medical technology from innovation to commercialization to improving patient health and well-being.

About IMARC

IMARC assists clinical researchers pursuing FDA and worldwide approvals by preparing, educating, and guiding site teams from Day One to control the complex management of trials via cost-effective monitoring, auditing, and training services resulting in the support, proof, and assurance they seek to overcome chaos caused by complexity while achieving compliance through consistency based on competent, committed consultation and setting the highest standards for site outcomes and study partnerships.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005050/en/

Contacts:

Lindsey Langemeier

SCORR Marketing

+1 402-405-4269

lindsey@scorrmarketing.com