This Green SuperFuel Could Change Everything For the $14 Trillion Shipping Industry

LONDON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This enormous $14 trillion industry has been making headlines throughout the last year, but it could draw even more interest in the days ahead. That's because governments around the world have been backing climate change efforts with multi-trillion-dollar initiatives…And investors are pouring piles of cash into sustainable ESG funds, more than doubling investments in the last year. Mentioned in today's commentary includes:Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB), Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).

That's already brought on historic gains for companies like Ballard Power, which soared 243% in the last year…FuelCell, which took off 331% …Or Plug, which has jumped 635% during that time.

Now, the mammoth global shipping industry is set to go green with pioneers like AmmPower Corp. (AMMP; AMMPF) leading the charge. It's been growing steadily in recent years, as we're now shipping more cargo than ever -- more than 11 billion tons of goods every year.

The 100-Year-Old Solution for the Next Generation of Transportation

AmmPower (AMMP; AMMPF) is designing revolutionary new technology to help power the next generation of ammonia.

Ammonia is already in high demand today for countless uses like producing fertilizer... With the chemical being said to hold up to 9x the energy of today's lithium-ion batteries, it's the perfect solution for powering massive vessels. And AmmPower's technology is expected to produce clean ammonia more efficiently with its modular, scalable, stackable solutions. The global push to go green in the massive shipping industry is giving AmmPower a rare blue-sky opportunity in the booming ESG trend.

Ammonia's Profit Double-Play

Hydrogen needs to be stored below a temperature of -253 degrees Celsius, adding a whole other level of costs with expensive equipment and infrastructure to move it from one place to another.

Ammonia, however, only needs to be kept at -33 degrees Celsius, a difference of more than 200 degrees. So ammonia (or NH3) can be used to capture, store, and transport hydrogen since it can be broken back down into hydrogen (H2) after being transported.

The Marine Mandate Changing Everything

For the $14 trillion global shipping industry, green ammonia could transform everything. Some experts predict green ammonia will be used to fuel large marine shipping vessels, significantly reducing carbon emissions in the process.

That sparked the beginning of a massive opportunity that AmmPower (AMMP; AMMPF) has taken advantage of by innovating on the latest technology in the industry. And the pedigree of AmmPower's team has given early investors plenty to be confident in based on their impressive track records.

Major Transportation Companies Are Fueling Hydrogen Adoption

Wabtec Corp. (WAB)

is an international technology provider who offers equipment and services geared towards solving problems within the freight rail industry- specifically related to cars or trains moving heavy loads across long distances without ever losing traction.

In the global market of freight and transit, Wabtec stands out. They are a company that provides technologies to help with everything from building new switcher locomotives to supplying railway electronics for various transportation modes in order to fulfill their mission: "We make what moves you."

In a recent release, Wabtec announced a partnership with General Motors (GM) where GM would provide "electric batteries and hydrogen fuel systems" for Wabtec's trains. These deliveries could begin within the next two years and could potentially transform the entire industry. This move comes as part of GM's wider shift towards alternative engine production, including fuel cells powered by hydrogen gas and electric vehicles.

GM is one of the most recognized automakers on the planet, and now they are branching out and ditching internal combustion engines, other legacy automakers will likely follow suit. Though General Motors has been around for a long time, this is a turning point for the company. They're making their best efforts to curb emissions.

Ford (F)

is another old-school automaker taking the dive into greener waters. In addition to brand-new electric versions of its best-sellers, the F-150 and iconic Mustang, it's also carving out its own position in the hydrogen race, as well. In fact, it recently even unveiled the world's first-ever fuel cell hybrid plugin electric vehicle, the Ford Edge HySeries.

"This vehicle offers Ford the ultimate in flexibility in researching advanced propulsion technology," said Gerhard Schmidt, vice president of research and advanced engineering for Ford Motor Company. "We could take the fuel cell power system out and replace it with a down-sized diesel, gasoline engine or any other powertrain connected to a small electric generator to make electricity like the fuel cell does now."

Honda Motors (HMC)

is another widely known automaker making major moves in the electric and hydrogen vehicle market. As one of the world's most valuable automakers, the company is a force not to be ignored.

In just one year, the company has seen its share price rise by 23%. It's a strong dividend player and a veteran in the industry. And thanks to its environmentally friendly approach to the automotive sector, it will likely be around for years to come.

Toyota Motor Corporation

has developed a fuel cell system module and looks to start selling it after the spring this year in a bid to promote hydrogen use and help the world achieve carbon neutrality goals, the world's largest car manufacturer said in February.

"In addition to its effort to popularize FCEVs, Toyota will continue to strengthen its initiatives as an FC system supplier to promote hydrogen utilization through the popularization of FC products together with various FC product companies with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions to curtail global warming and to contribute to the achievement of carbon neutrality," Toyota said in its statement.

