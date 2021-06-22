Extension of Fusion Framework System Helps Businesses Improve Decision-making and Drive Organizational Agility

Fusion Risk Management, Inc. ("Fusion"), a leading provider of operational resilience, business continuity, and risk management software and services, today announced the launch of Fusion Analytics, a new platform capability that provides organizations with enhanced data insights to bolster their resilience posture. Launched during Fusion's annual client conference Solutions21, Fusion Analytics extends the Fusion Framework System and empowers organizations to easily identify risk and predict outcomes to make faster, more informed decisions using data visualization.

Fusion Analytics processes large volumes of data and presents findings with advanced and comprehensive visualizations, charts and dashboards, empowering businesses to utilize the system's data insights, create continuity plans and avoid risks and disruptions. The new platform capability will improve organizations' operational resilience programs with intuitive and predictive data analytics customized for every level of the business. With enhanced, tailored decision experiences, Fusion Analytics creates role-based insights for any team in the business ensuring they make faster, smarter decisions that protect business operations.

The new platform capability enables a simplified and integrated approach to operational resilience. Users are empowered to break down operational silos by compiling all relevant and required data in Fusion Analytics, including from external sources, onto a single platform, eliminating the need for multiple systems and logins. Its collaborative features ensure users can work together in Fusion, update records and share analytics and visualizations with their team and the wider business. The solution also includes mobile capability, providing users with diagnostic, predictive, and prescriptive insights on the go, ensuring they can continue to work with their team from anywhere.

"In today's highly competitive market, businesses must demonstrate they have a robust operational resilience program and can make important, difficult decisions fast, at the speed of business. This especially holds true during times of market turbulence and volatility," said Brian Molk, Chief Product Officer, Fusion Risk Management.

"Fusion has always been committed to listening to our clients to meet their evolving business requirements, and Fusion Analytics was created as a response to client and market need for an intuitive and predictive analytics capability that will empower today's agile workforce," said Cory Cowgill, Chief Technology Officer, Fusion Risk Management. "We are thrilled to offer our clients a market leadingsolution with Fusion's collaborative and innovative approach to operational resilience at its core."

The new platform capability enhances the Fusion Framework System, Fusion's flagship offering which enables an organization's ability to maintain resilience through one singular platform, eliminating separate and disconnected modules across the many areas of risk and resilience, bringing them together under the comprehensive single platform to monitor and maintain operational resilience.

About Fusion Risk Management, Inc.

Fusion Risk Management is a leading industry provider of cloud-based software solutions for operational resilience, encompassing risk management, third-party risk management, information technology and security risk, business continuity management, and crisis and incident management. Its products and services take organizations beyond legacy solutions and empowers them to make data-driven decisions with a comprehensive and flexible approach through one system. Fusion and its team of experts are dedicated to helping companies achieve greater operational resilience and mitigate risks within their businesses. For more information, visit www.fusionrm.com.

