Sunnyvale, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2021) - Intrinsic ID, the world's leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) security IP for embedded systems, today announced that its flagship hardware IP product QuiddiKey has been certified by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The certification of QuiddiKey version 3.8.0 has been performed under NIST's Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) and assures that cryptographic components of the product have been tested and operate as they should under NIST's guidelines.

Key Takeaways:

The NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) ensures that cryptographic algorithms have been faithfully implemented.

NIST validation of QuiddiKey enables Intrinsic's customers to simplify their testing and certification procedures

About Intrinsic ID

Intrinsic ID is the world's leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on PUF technology. The technology provides an additional level of hardware security utilizing the inherent uniqueness in each and every silicon chip. The IP can be delivered in hardware or software and can be applied easily to almost any chip - from tiny microcontrollers to high-performance FPGAs - and at any stage of a product's lifecycle. It is used as a hardware root of trust to validate payment systems, secure connectivity, authenticate sensors, and protect sensitive government and military data and systems. Intrinsic ID security has been deployed and proven in hundreds of millions of devices certified by EMVCo, Visa, CC EAL6+, PSA, ioXt, and governments across the globe.

