Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt das NASDAQ-IPO?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJEC ISIN: CA45257F2008 Ticker-Symbol: TQB 
Tradegate
21.06.21
19:35 Uhr
5,350 Euro
-0,350
-6,14 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3005,60014:40
5,3505,60014:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE92,69-0,33 %
IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD5,350-6,14 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.