State-owned utility Hydro-Quebec has deployed its first 10 MW of ground-mounted solar to test the technology at the province's latitude.Canada-based power company Hydro-Quebec has announced the completion of two solar parks with a combined capacity of 10 MW. Construction on the two facilities, which are Quebec's first operational PV plants, had started in the summer of 2019. The plants have capacities of 7.5 MW and 2.5 MW and are planned to help Hydro-Quebec determine whether solar energy is well suited to Quebec's climate, to its generation fleet, and to its transmission network. The power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...