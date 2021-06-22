With forecasters predicting the carbon price will top €100 per ton by 2030, the latest edition of a Fraunhofer ISE study into electricity generation costs has painted the renewables-versus-fossil fuels conundrum as something of a no-brainer.German researchers studying the levelized cost of generating electricity (LCOE) have said new solar and wind farms in their nation can already compete with - and in some cases undercut - the operating costs of conventional, legacy power stations. A statement issued by German public body the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems today, said new renewables ...

