Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2021) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on developing psychedelic medicines to treat addiction, has announced an agreement with 3W Wellness Inc. ("Third Wave') to help drive brand awareness of the company's Psychedelics Genetic Test kit, developed and commercialized by wholly-owned subsidiary HaluGen Life Sciences Inc. ("HaluGen").

The agreement with Third Wave - an organization committed to sharing trusted, research-based content and resources for safe, structured, and responsible psychedelic use - represents an opportunity to expand access to and visibility for HaluGen's Psychedelics Genetic Test Kit, which was launched in the US on June 6, 2021.

The genetic test, a first of its kind, identifies specific DNA biomarkers to gauge the risk and potential of adverse reactions toward hallucinogenic drugs. The test provides users with personalized reports and actionable insights, delivered directly to their smartphone, providing a convenient and safe way to better understand their sensitivity to classic psychedelics (such as psilocybin and LSD) and ketamine. The test also provides insights into the short- and long-term potential of psychedelic-induced risks, such as psychosis.

"We're excited to team up with a leader in the psychedelic space such as Third Wave and look forward to our collaboration and to the increased exposure that this relationship will provide. This is just one of many steps we plan to take as we work to develop channels for the commercial development of HaluGen's Psychedelics Genetic Test," said Entheon Biomedical Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Ko. "Our mutual vision to help create safer psychedelic experiences and help people make informed choices remains paramount to the core mission of Entheon."

"Since our establishment in 2015, we've focused on providing our community with access to education and resources so people can feel safe, supported, and empowered as they follow their path towards personal transformation," said Paul Austin, Founder and CEO of Third Wave. "We believe HaluGen's Psychedelics Genetic Test hits all those criteria by helping people understand their sensitivities and risks in advance, paving the way for people to integrate intentional, measured, and responsible psychedelic use into their everyday lives."

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company committed to developing and commercializing a portfolio of safe and effective N,N-dimethyltryptamine based psychedelic therapeutic products ("DMT Products") for the purposes of treating addiction and substance use disorders. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada.

About Third Wave

A Public Benefit Corporation focused on changing the culture and conversation around psychedelics, Third Wave's mission is to share trusted, research-based content and resources that help our growing community feel safe, supported, and empowered as they follow their path towards personal transformation. Our vision is to help co-create a global movement that embraces psychedelic use as a way to heal ourselves and our world. We're playing our part by building a cohesive platform that meets individual and practitioner needs, offers guided support, enables integrated experiences, and fosters meaningful connections across our global ecosystem.

