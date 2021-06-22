Banggood Launches the Longest Global Summer Promotion Ever in Its History

GUANGZHOU, China, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood officially kicked off its global Summer Prime Sale themed "Shop Your Passion" on June 21, following a 4-day price storm scheduled for July 7-10. This will be the longest such promotion in the company's history. Banggood VIP members will be able to lock in the exclusive global discount starting from July 5.

In addition to summer and vacation items that are at the top of everyone's shopping list, Banggood will also offer popular brands and products during this promotion, including Xiaomi mobile phones DJI drones, and Creality 3D printers. Starting from June 28, $999,999 in allowance will be made available to shoppers.

Extra-long summer promotion, with fantastic warm-ups

On June 21, Banggood kicked off this year's summer promotion with a Saver Deposit Sale, a Banggood Official Recommendations list, and an Early Bird Summer Sale.

With Saver Deposit Sale, Banggood shoppers can reserve items available for pre-sale by putting down a deposit of $1 or $3 starting from 4:00PM (UTC+8) on June 21. Shoppers who have put down a deposit will be entitled to additional discounts, which will be credited when the item is paid for in full.

Banggood's sales data for the past year show that sales in the personal care and health, technology, smart home and outdoor categories have been well ahead of expectations, with personal care and health demonstrating particularly significant growth. As a result, the Banggood Official Recommendations lists will continue to recommend well-rated products from these popular categories. Specially, the Most Popular Ranking List will bring together new, hot-selling and favorably reviewed products, based on data and user reviews, with the aim of providing shoppers with targeted recommendations.

Early Bird Summer Sale offers an extreme early access to shop best sellers at a great price from June 21th to June 24th. Top valued brands including Xiaomi, Blitzwolf and Eachine will offer exclusive benefits of the Sale.

Special regional offers with globally synchronized promotions

With more than ten years of expanding into global markets, Banggood has not only established a strong local logistics and service support system, but also gained insights into the expectations of local shoppers everywhere. In a move to fully optimize the shopping experience no matter where the shopper is located, in addition to recommendations based on shopper profiles, Banggood will launch special offers with local features. As examples, to facilitate shopping on the platform, interest-free installment plans will be on offer in Brazil and Germany, while limited-time free shipping will be available in Italy and Hungary, and the After-pay service will be rolled out for the first time in the US, the UK and Australia.

The Banggood Affiliate Program will hold the 2021 Summer Prime Sale Affiliate Honor Partners contest where the top 10 winners will have a chance to win trophies, prizes and commissions. Sign up to learn more and to be on the way to earning great commissions here.

About Banggood

Banggood is a global leading online shop, offering millions of products that are well-selected. From consumer electronics, tools, home, toys, sports, to clothing, everything could be delivered to one's front door with several clicks.

For more information, please visit: https://www.banggood.com/aboutBanggood.html