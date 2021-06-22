FPX & Intelliquip Named a "Leader" by Global Advisory and Consulting Firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in its Market Analysis SPARK Matrix: Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) Solutions 2021

MINNEAPOLIS and MIDDLETON, Mass., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FPX & Intelliquip is named a "Leader" by global advisory and consulting firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in its SPARK Matrix: Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) Solutions 2021 report. Offering detailed market analysis of 16 CPQ vendors, the report places FPX & Intelliquip in the Leader category among other prominent technology providers based on FPX & Intelliquip's unique solution offering of Advanced Digital Product Selection integrated to the CPQ application. As the only vendor offering an "SCPQ" solution, FPX & Intelliquip stands apart by enabling its customers - manufacturers, distributors and sellers of mechanical equipment - to rapidly and accurately Select, Configure, Price, and Quote complex products and equipment such as pumps, valves, compressors, flow meters, and others, as well as track sales and forecast using its proprietary Business Intelligence (BI) module, all while complementing existing front-end and back-end systems.

"FPX Intelliquip, with its comprehensive, purpose-built technology for mechanical equipment manufacturers, hyper-vertical approach to CPQ, mobile-responsive and intuitive UI promoting configuration from anywhere on any device, and the ability to search for products based on the requirements or conditions of service of the user, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, and has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of the Configure, Price, and Quote market", said Pallavi Bothra, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "FPX supports omnichannel capabilities with role-based access to original equipment manufacturers, agents, representatives, end-users, and engineers. Additionally, it spans the lead-to-order process by providing product or solution recommendations based on key inputs, bundles them, and delivers a quote, and closes the order through various e-commerce integrations. With its robust technology platform, comprehensive functional capabilities, and compelling product strategy and roadmap, FPX Intelliquip is well-positioned to expand its market share in the global Configure, Price, and Quote market."

"We are proud to be named a 'Leader' as it validates the importance of vertical-specific technology to our customers and the broader market. It further demonstrates the unique value of combining Advanced Product Selection and CPQ (SCPQ) into a comprehensive solution that spans the lead-to-order process," says Trygve Dahl, GM and VP. "With our focus on serving mechanical equipment manufacturers and sellers - whether it's sellers of centrifugal pumps, positive displacement pumps, compressors, blowers, valves and much more - our customers view us as more than a solution provider. They see us as a partner committed to helping them meet the unique requirements of their industry, their channel partners and ultimately their customers."

Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) solutions currently play a pivotal role in digital transformation initiatives and are projected to experience continued growth spanning numerous industries, notably in manufacturing. As organizations look to improve their businesses with digital product selection, configuration, pricing, quoting and purchasing, CPQ tailored to the unique products, selling methodologies and channel strategies of the mechanical equipment space provides the out-of-the-box capabilities and integration and API strategies to deliver measurable ROI.

Click here to receive a copy of the Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix: Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) Solutions 2021

About FPX & Intelliquip

FPX & Intelliquip is a leading SaaS provider serving mechanical equipment manufacturers and distributors with more than 200,000 global users spanning 182 countries quoting over $40B through the platform. For more than 30 years, FPX has focused on delivering Select-Configure-Price-Quote solutions purpose-built to the unique requirements of the manufacturers and sellers of pumps, compressors, motors, valves, and much more. Since acquiring long-time partner Intelliquip in 2019, the company has expanded its Selling Cloud solution to serve the digital transformation needs of its customers and the market.

For more information on how FPX & Intelliquip enables manufacturers and distributors of mechanical equipment to quote and sell faster, more efficiently, and more profitably, visit www.fpx.com or www.intelliquip.com

Contact:

Matt Noyes

Director, Marketing

Matt.noyes@fpx.com

Mobile: 612-787-5799

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in everchanging business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg