DJ Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 21/06/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 154.9170 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 824156 CODE: LOUF ISIN: IE00BJBLDJ48

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2021 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)