GenTech Holdings Inc.: GenTech's Recent Acquisition, MPB Snacks, Now Offered at Smoothie King Locations Across America

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:GTEH) ("GenTech" or the "Company") ( www.gentechholdings.com ), an emerging leader in the high-end Premium Coffee ( www.secretjavas.com ) and Functional Foods ( www.sinfitnutrition.com ) ( www.nxtbar.com ) marketplaces, is pleased to announce that MPB Cookies (d/b/a MPB Snacks) ("MPB") ( https://mpbsnacks.com ), which the Company recently acquired, is now part of the product offering at most Smoothie King locations.

Smoothie King will join MPB's existing distribution footprint, which already includes GNC, Circle K, FiveStar, Amazon.com, QVC, Walmart, Canteen, and BodyBuilding.com.

The integration of MPB's products into the Smoothie King product line-up will kick off with MPB's participation in the annual Smoothie King trade expo, which will take place on June 24. There are approximately 1,300 Smoothie King locations worldwide, with more than 1,000 located in the United States. MPB will be at the event - which is invite only - showcasing its current products, as well as new products in development, to all the corporate and franchise Smoothie King buyers and owners, who will be able to sample MPB products and place orders on the spot.

"This represents a huge opportunity for us to fully establish MPB's full corporate and franchise roll-out for 2021," remarked Leonard Armenta, President of GenTech & CEO of SINFIT Nutrition. "MPB is a growing brand, and it will find a very productive home in Smoothie King, which is a rapidly growing outlet for health-conscious and fitness-focused consumers."

MPB is a high-end protein cookie company that makes gluten free, high-protein snacks. MPB has driven over $2.7 million in sales over the past 42 months of operations.

Smoothie King, known as the world leader in healthy smoothies, has been growing in dramatic fashion, including its record-breaking first quarter of 2021, which included 24 signed franchise agreements to develop 71 stores along with nine franchisees added into the system during the quarter.

According to fastcasual.com, Smoothie King managed to grow significantly in 2020 despite the pandemic, opening 263 stores globally, including 71 in the United States, allowing it to surpass 1,000 stores domestically. Smoothie King has already expanded further this year, opening new locations for the first time in Philadelphia, Cleveland, Phoenix and St. Louis.

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company offers a high-end Coffee Subscription service called Secret Javas. It also owns and operates leading functional foods brand, Sinfit Nutrition, which offers a range of high-end Functional Foods.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.

Corporate Contact:

invest@gentech.group

www.gentechholdings.com

Public Relations:

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

SOURCE: GenTech Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/652613/GenTechs-Recent-Acquisition-MPB-Snacks-Now-Offered-at-Smoothie-King-Locations-Across-America