Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2021) - Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing 40,000 metre ("m") exploration program at the Hammerdown Gold Project ("Hammerdown" or the "Project"), and its Whisker Valley Property, in the Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Exploration activities are underway with two drills exploring along the highly prospective Hammerdown Deformation Zone and will work outwards to new high priority targets throughout 2021 and into 2022.

Highlights:

Orion North - new near surface zone traced over 550m

Drill hole BB-21-170 intersected 12.43 gpt Au and 2.15 gpt Ag over 1.20 m, including 50.60 gpt Au and 7.90 gpt Ag over 0.20 m.

The northernmost drillhole BB-21-176 intersected 10.68 gpt Au and 2.70 gpt Ag over 0.33 m and is open towards the Hammerdown deposit.

Drill hole BB-21-175 intersected multiple high-grade veins containing 6.79 gpt Au over 0.20 m, 17.08 gpt Au over 0.20 m, 11.48 gpt Au over 0.20 m and 10.19 gpt Ag over 0.20 m, all within 100 vertical meters from surface.

Orion - Additional drilling targets areas of thicker, high grade shoots of mineralization to greater depths

BB-21-167, drilled 60 m beneath a newly identified thick high-grade shoot of the Orion Deposit, intersected 33.35 gpt Au and 5.40 gpt Ag over 0.24 m and 3.72 gpt Au over 7.14 m, including 5.69 gpt Au over 3.53 m.

BB-21-154 intersected numerous mineralized zones with 2.30 gpt Au and 0.50 gpt Ag over 12.00 m, including 5.19 gpt Au and 1.01 gpt Ag over 3.50 m.

Whisker Valley - Gary vein system defined over 1,000 m in strike length during 2020 drilling

Updated results from Whisker Valley drill hole WH-20-12 identified a new upper mineralized lens that returned 23.40 gpt Au, 46.80 gpt Ag and 0.64% Cu over 0.34 m. Screened metallic sieve analysis of the previously announced interval from WH-20-12 mineralization significantly upgraded the grade of the mineralized intercept to 5.74 gpt Au over 6.32 m, including 22.42 gpt Au, 14.08 gpt Au and 0.35% Cu over 0.50 m and 9.63 gpt Au, 3.06 gpt Ag and 0.08% Cu over 2.60 m.

WH-20-20 Intersected multiple narrow high-grade intervals containing 5.07 gpt Au and 3.78 gpt Ag over 1.23 m, including 11.07 gpt Au and 8.49 gpt Ag over 0.53 and 3.53 gpt Au, 1.83 gpt Ag and 0.14% Cu over 1.18 m, including 18.24 gpt Au, 6.0 gpt Ag and 0.65% Cu over 0.20 m.

"Drilling at Orion North continues to intersect high-grade mineralization over narrow widths. This new zone of mineralization has now been traced over 550 m in strike length to a depth of 100 m below surface. We are encouraged to see continuity and multiple new high-grade veins being intersected in shallow, broadly spaced exploration holes as we test the gap between the Hammerdown and Orion Deposits. As drilling continues to test this minimally explored corridor, there is a strong probability for the discovery of additional mineralized veins," commented Garett Macdonald, President and CEO. "At Whisker Valley our initial exploration program completed in 2020 successfully traced gold mineralization over a strike length of 1,000 m and to depths of 150 m below surface. It is common for narrow vein gold deposits to pinch and swell and we will be focused on locating wider zones that may be amenable to extraction," added Mr. Macdonald.

Orion Deposit

Recent drilling at the Orion deposit and new Orion North zone have intersected several quartz veins containing high-grade gold and meaningful amounts of silver. These zones lie along the Hammerdown deformation zone, an important 4-km long trend hosting the Orion and Hammerdown gold deposits, that has seen minimal exploration drilling over the years. The Orion North zone lies between these deposits and has now been traced over a strike length of 550 m and is open to the northeast. Drilling on this zone recently intersected 12.40 gpt Au and 2.15 gpt Ag over 1.20 m, including 50.60 gpt Au and 7.90 gpt Au over 0.20 m in drill hole BB-21-170 near surface, at a depth of 35 m. Along strike, approximately 50 m to the northeast towards Hammerdown, drill hole BB-21-175 intersected six new quartz veins starting at 46.00 m and extending to 131.88 m down the hole including 0.86 gpt Au over 3.85 m, 17.08 gpt Au over 0.20 m, 11.48 gpt Au over 0.20 m and 10.19 gpt Au over 0.20 m. The Orion North zone is open in all directions.

Drilling at the main Orion zone is focused on testing the extents of two styles of mineralization - narrow quartz veins with high-grade gold and quartz feldspar porphyry ("QFP") dykes with wide zones of lower grade disseminated gold. Drill hole BB-21-154 intersected 2.30 gpt Au over 12.00 m, including 5.19 gpt Au over 3.50 m at a depth of 195 m below surface. Other notable intersections at Orion included 4.19 gpt Au over 3.00 m in drill hole BB-21-158 and 4.13 gpt Au over 2.28 m in drill hole BB-21-161. Deeper in the Orion deposit, drill hole BB-21-167 intersected the EMS zone at 219.04 m downhole with 33.35 gpt Au and 5.40 gpt Ag over 0.24 m and the main zone at 346.89 m downhole with 3.72 gpt Au over 7.14 m, including 5.69 gpt Au over 3.53 m. The main Orion zone remains open at depth and along strike.

Figure 1: Drill Hole Location Map (Orion to Hammerdown) Click to enlarge



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4548/88274_810b96c604cd2884_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Long Section (Orion to Hammerdown) click to enlarge



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4548/88274_810b96c604cd2884_002full.jpg

Whisker Valley

Maritime's 2020 exploration program at Whisker Valley's Gary vein system defined a new zone of multiple veins containing gold, silver and copper mineralization spanning over 1,000 m in strike length down to a vertical depth of 150 m. This zone remains open in all directions. Additional assay results for drill hole WH-20-12 returned 23.40 gpt Au, 46.80 gpt Ag and 0.64% Cu over 0.34 m starting at 93.55 m downhole. Updated results were also received by re-assaying the previously released interval from 166.95 m (see press release dated November 5, 2020) with screened metallics due to the presence of coarse gold. With this new information, the re-assayed interval now grades 5.74 gpt Au over 6.32 m, including 22.42 gpt Au, 14.08 gpt Au and 0.35% Cu over 0.50 m and 9.63 gpt Au, 3.06 gpt Ag and 0.08% Cu over 2.60 m.

Additional drilling included drill hole WH-20-20, collared 50 m west of WH-20-12 which also intersected two veins with 5.07 gpt Au and 3.78 gpt Ag over 1.23 m, including 11.07 gpt Au and 8.49 gpt Ag over 0.53 m starting at 71.20 m, and 3.53 gpt Au, 1.83 gpt Ag and 0.14% Cu over 1.18 m, including 18.24 gpt Au, 6.0 gpt Ag and 0.65% Cu over 0.20 m starting at 191.72 m. A number of additional geological and geophysical targets were drilled in 2020 targeting mineralization outcropping east of the historic Mackenzie Showing including drill hole WH-20-19 which intersected 3.33 gpt Au and 2.49 gpt Ag over 0.86 m including 0.30 m grading 6.96 gpt Au and 4.7 gpt Ag. Additional drilling is planned in 2021 at Whisker Valley to follow up on the depth extensions of the Gary vein system and test several strong geophysical targets. In total eight drillholes comprising of 1,856 m were completed at the Gary vein system in 2020. A ninth hole (WH-20-21) was drilled to a depth of 82.0 m and was lost due to faulting.

Figure 3: Drill Hole Location Map - Whisker Valley (click to enlarge)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4548/88274_810b96c604cd2884_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Long section - Whisker Valley (click to enlarge)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4548/88274_810b96c604cd2884_004full.jpg

Table 1: Orion and Hammerdown

Hole ID From To Length Au g/t Ag g/t Orion BB-21-150 95.3 95.9 0.6 2.73 0.77 BB-21-150 139.7 140.1 0.4 1.26 0.10 BB-21-151 195.6 195.8 0.2 2.71 6.10 BB-21-151 232.0 234.0 2.0 0.61 0.10 BB-21-151 298.0 299.0 1.0 1.28 0.40 BB-21-151 301.0 301.4 0.4 0.57 0.60 BB-21-151 306.2 311.3 5.1 1.34 0.23 Including 306.2 306.8 0.6 6.85 0.47 Including 307.6 307.8 0.2 0.86 0.10 Including 308.3 309.5 1.2 1.31 0.27 Including 311.1 311.3 0.2 2.24 0.10 BB-21-151 321.6 323.0 1.4 2.15 1.10 BB-21-151 332.9 333.5 0.6 0.89 2.60 BB-21-152 40.8 41.0 0.2 11.25 14.00 BB-21-152 43.5 43.7 0.2 43.81 10.50 BB-21-152 50.0 51.0 1.0 0.67 0.10 BB-21-152 69.4 70.0 0.5 0.93 0.20 BB-21-152 86.0 87.4 1.4 1.81 2.03 BB-21-152 95.0 99.0 4.0 0.69 0.18 BB-21-152 101.2 103.0 1.8 0.72 0.32 BB-21-152 110.8 111.0 0.2 24.70 5.90 BB-21-152 128.6 130.0 1.4 0.84 0.1 BB-21-152 132.0 132.6 0.6 3.64 0.8 BB-21-152 138.0 139.0 1.0 1.09 0.10 BB-21-153 16.0 16.7 0.7 0.78 0.71 BB-21-153 35.2 36.0 0.9 9.50 11.99 BB-21-153 37.6 37.8 0.2 2.80 12.80 BB-21-153 105.1 105.5 0.4 1.25 0.40 BB-21-153 122.2 122.6 0.5 2.48 0.78 BB-21-153 123.6 123.8 0.2 0.79 0.10 BB-21-153 143.7 143.9 0.2 0.74 0.10 BB-21-153 156.5 156.7 0.2 2.13 0.10 BB-21-153 157.8 158.0 0.2 4.04 0.20 BB-21-153 160.9 163.5 2.6 1.87 0.16 BB-21-153 164.8 165.0 0.2 1.56 0.10 BB-21-153 169.3 169.5 0.2 1.91 0.10 BB-21-153 174.2 174.8 0.6 2.75 1.03 BB-21-153 187.0 187.3 0.3 0.73 0.10 BB-21-153 198.0 198.5 0.5 1.84 1.20 BB-21-153 199.0 199.6 0.6 0.51 0.50 BB-21-153 205.6 205.8 0.2 26.93 1.60 BB-21-154 53.0 53.3 0.3 6.10 4.50 BB-21-154 60.3 62.8 2.5 0.83 2.81 BB-21-154 152.0 152.5 0.5 0.58 0.20 BB-21-154 166.0 167.0 1.0 0.97 0.10 BB-21-154 181.8 182.1 0.3 1.10 0.10 BB-21-154 183.5 195.5 12.0 2.30 0.55 Including 183.5 189.3 5.8 1.44 0.39 Including 190.0 190.5 0.5 0.98 0.40 Including 192.0 195.5 3.5 5.19 1.01 BB-21-154 199.1 200.4 1.3 1.12 0.28 BB-21-154 202.5 205.2 2.7 1.00 0.25 BB-21-154 205.5 208.0 2.5 0.98 0.28 BB-21-154 208.4 208.7 0.3 2.74 0.40 BB-21-154 211.5 212.0 0.5 0.68 0.50 BB-21-155 110.5 110.7 0.2 2.62 0.90 BB-21-155 112.8 113.2 0.5 6.44 13.70 BB-21-155 159.0 159.3 0.3 9.70 1.00 BB-21-155 208.0 209.0 1.0 0.75 0.10 BB-21-155 216.5 218.0 1.5 1.69 0.29 BB-21-155 220.7 226.5 5.8 2.02 0.32 BB-21-156 89.5 90.0 0.5 0.56 3.00 BB-21-156 90.5 91.5 1.0 1.03 3.00 BB-21-156 94.7 94.9 0.2 0.69 1.40 BB-21-156 97.1 97.4 0.3 0.73 25.70 BB-21-156 210.5 211.0 0.5 0.57 0.40 BB-21-156 218.0 221.0 3.0 1.31 0.20 BB-21-156 227.6 228.0 0.4 0.54 0.40 BB-21-156 246.1 248.0 1.9 2.63 0.44 BB-21-156 257.5 258.5 1.0 0.62 0.10 BB-21-156 259.5 264.0 4.5 1.85 0.32 BB-21-156 264.5 265.0 0.5 0.64 0.20 BB-21-156 269.5 270.0 0.5 1.10 0.40 BB-21-156 275.0 280.0 5.0 0.96 0.15 BB-21-156 281.0 281.4 0.4 0.73 0.10 BB-21-157 58.3 58.5 0.2 2.38 2.10 BB-21-157 123.0 123.7 0.7 1.54 8.80 BB-21-157 172.0 173.6 1.6 2.30 0.78 BB-21-157 216.0 216.5 0.5 2.06 2.20 BB-21-157 241.4 245.5 4.1 1.83 0.72 BB-21-158 131.9 132.1 0.2 0.88 1.10 BB-21-158 144.1 144.3 0.2 5.67 5.20 BB-21-158 148.0 149.5 1.5 1.04 1.89 BB-21-158 243.2 243.4 0.2 2.78 0.60 BB-21-158 252.5 255.5 3.0 4.19 0.28 BB-21-158 257.0 257.3 0.3 1.27 0.80 BB-21-158 258.4 259.5 1.1 0.99 0.61 BB-21-158 266.0 277.0 11.0 1.80 0.29 BB-21-159 105.4 105.6 0.2 0.92 0.50 BB-21-159 158.6 159.4 0.8 1.86 2.95 BB-21-159 269.7 270.0 0.3 0.58 0.10 BB-21-159 278.4 278.6 0.2 0.54 0.10 BB-21-159 278.9 279.1 0.2 0.50 0.10 BB-21-159 286.6 286.8 0.2 0.53 6.80 BB-21-159 289.7 290.4 0.7 3.33 0.10 BB-21-159 292.1 294.1 2.0 1.02 0.30 BB-21-159 295.0 297.0 2.0 1.99 0.34 BB-21-159 297.6 298.6 1.0 2.06 0.20 BB-21-159 300.2 302.1 1.9 2.70 0.42 BB-21-160 60.6 60.8 0.2 0.50 0.10 BB-21-160 222.0 223.0 1.0 2.99 0.64 BB-21-160 228.0 229.0 1.0 0.74 0.40 BB-21-160 261.0 266.0 5.0 2.13 0.78 BB-21-160 285.5 286.0 0.5 1.11 0.30 BB-21-160 288.0 290.0 2.0 1.82 0.20 BB-21-160 291.0 292.0 1.0 1.15 0.10 BB-21-161 98.3 98.5 0.2 4.42 4.30 BB-21-161 195.0 195.2 0.3 0.67 2.20 BB-21-161 263.2 263.4 0.2 1.64 0.10 BB-21-161 305.0 306.0 1.0 1.25 0.36 BB-21-161 307.1 307.5 0.4 0.74 0.40 BB-21-161 308.3 310.5 2.3 4.13 0.81 BB-21-161 311.0 313.0 2.0 1.48 0.15 BB-21-161 313.6 314.3 0.6 1.84 0.10 BB-21-161 317.8 318.1 0.3 4.81 0.70 BB-21-161 321.6 322.1 0.4 0.53 0.20 BB-21-161 323.7 324.0 0.3 3.39 0.70 BB-21-161 328.1 328.4 0.3 0.76 0.10 BB-21-162 70.0 71.0 1.0 0.40 0.95 BB-21-162 102.0 105.3 3.3 0.92 0.26 BB-21-162 107.4 111.0 3.6 1.64 0.86 BB-21-162 114.2 115.0 0.8 0.96 0.50 BB-21-162 123.0 124.5 1.5 1.86 0.86 BB-21-162 139.0 140.5 1.5 0.49 0.27 BB-21-162 143.9 146.5 2.6 1.33 0.14 BB-21-162 150.0 150.5 0.5 2.78 1.30 BB-21-162 162.5 167.0 4.5 1.47 0.82 BB-21-162 168.0 168.5 0.5 0.93 0.90 BB-21-163 89.7 89.9 0.2 3.46 0.10 BB-21-163 134.3 135.0 0.8 0.79 12.26 BB-21-163 277.0 278.0 1.0 0.55 0.20 BB-21-163 331.8 332.5 0.7 0.91 0.50 BB-21-163 335.5 336.0 0.5 0.69 0.60 BB-21-163 336.9 339.0 2.1 1.65 0.41 BB-21-163 343.2 344.0 0.8 1.64 0.43 BB-21-163 365.0 365.5 0.5 0.60 0.50 BB-21-163 367.5 368.8 1.3 1.19 0.64 BB-21-163 371.5 372.0 0.5 2.42 0.80 BB-21-163 373.5 375.5 2.0 1.50 0.88 BB-21-163 380.5 382.0 1.5 1.22 0.33 BB-21-163 384.5 385.5 1.0 0.85 0.30 BB-21-164 39.1 39.6 0.5 2.99 1.00 BB-21-165 32.0 33.8 1.8 0.65 0.16 BB-21-166 140.8 141.5 0.7 5.52 Pending BB-21-167 219.0 219.3 0.2 33.35 5.40 BB-21-167 346.9 354.0 7.1 3.72 0.39 Including 350.5 354.0 3.5 5.69 0.48 BB-21-168 394.4 395.1 0.7 5.92 2.67 BB-21-168 399.5 400.0 0.5 6.63 1.00 BB-21-168 405.2 405.4 0.2 5.73 1.10 BB-21-168 408.7 408.9 0.2 16.79 1.70 BB-21-169 Pending BB-21-170 36.5 37.7 1.2 12.43 2.15 Including 37.0 37.2 0.2 50.60 7.90 BB-21-170 38.4 39.0 0.6 0.80 0.70 BB-21-170 42.5 43.1 0.6 0.66 0.80 BB-21-171 Pending BB-21-172 No Significant Results BB-21-173 No Significant Results BB-21-174 No Significant Results BB-21-175 46.0 49.9 3.9 0.86 0.37 Including 47.9 48.1 0.2 6.787 1.6 BB-21-175 61.2 62.0 0.8 0.51 1.29 BB-21-175 72.7 73.3 0.6 0.55 2.31 BB-21-175 91.4 91.6 0.2 17.08 3.28 BB-21-175 128.1 128.3 0.2 11.48 2.75 BB-21-175 131.7 131.9 0.2 10.19 2.06 BB-21-176 60.4 60.8 0.3 10.68 2.70 Hammerdown MP-20-166 45.0 46.0 1.0 0.94 0.20 MP-20-166 49.0 50.0 1.0 0.68 0.60 MP-20-166 51.0 51.4 0.4 0.59 0.10 MP-20-167 30.5 31.5 1.0 4.05 0.10 MP-20-167 34.0 35.8 1.8 1.82 0.16 MP-20-167 61.0 62.0 1.0 0.99 0.10 MP-20-167 63.2 64.0 0.9 0.74 0.30 MP-20-168 51.0 52.0 1.0 0.69 0.10 MP-20-168 54.0 55.0 1.0 1.21 0.30 MP-20-169 20.3 21.0 0.8 1.74 0.80 MP-20-169 22.0 22.2 0.2 0.55 0.50 MP-20-169 67.5 68.0 0.6 0.83 0.90 MP-20-170 13.0 14.0 1.0 0.74 0.80 MP-20-170 79.7 79.9 0.2 10.61 0.70 MP-20-170 92.1 93.0 0.9 0.54 0.20 MP-20-171 No Significant Results MP-20-172 7.0 8.0 1.0 2.08 0.70 MP-20-172 19.0 20.0 1.0 1.69 1.10 MP-20-173 4.7 4.8 0.2 37.08 13.70 MP-20-173 14.1 14.6 0.4 15.22 5.05 MP-20-173 26.9 27.1 0.2 2.54 3.80 MP-20-173 30.0 31.0 1.0 1.05 1.40 MP-20-173 51.2 51.4 0.2 0.79 0.60 MP-20-174 13.0 14.4 1.4 4.14 3.61 MP-20-174 17.0 18.0 1.0 1.02 0.30 MP-20-174 43.0 43.3 0.3 0.61 0.70 MP-20-175 3.0 3.9 0.9 1.85 2.30 MP-20-175 38.1 38.3 0.2 9.98 2.70 MP-20-176 No Significant Results MP-20-177 34.9 35.2 0.4 0.19 5.10 MP-20-178 21.3 21.5 0.2 1.57 1.10 MP-20-178 58.0 58.3 0.2 1.55 0.90

Hole ID Northing Easting Elevation Collar Azimuth Collar Dip Total Depth (m) Orion BB-21-150 5487954 554222 217 319ᵒ -52ᵒ 151 BB-21-151 5487545 553793 213 317ᵒ -55ᵒ 370 BB-21-152 5487711 553830 209 318ᵒ -52ᵒ 172 BB-21-153 5487663 553849 212 320ᵒ -53ᵒ 232 BB-21-154 5487683 553893 213 316ᵒ -53ᵒ 241 BB-21-155 5487692 553946 215 316ᵒ -52ᵒ 262 BB-21-156 5487591 553830 213 317ᵒ -54ᵒ 319 BB-21-157 5487629 553873 214 319ᵒ -54ᵒ 280 BB-21-158 5487638 553939 216 314ᵒ -55ᵒ 322 BB-21-159 5487606 553911 216 315ᵒ -55ᵒ 331 BB-21-160 5487583 553877 215 315ᵒ -54ᵒ 340 BB-21-161 5487555 553849 215 320ᵒ -53ᵒ 382 BB-21-162 5487660 553782 208 318ᵒ -52ᵒ 202 BB-21-163 5487525 553832 216 315ᵒ -56ᵒ 439 BB-21-164 5487415 553408 199 317ᵒ -54ᵒ 322 BB-21-165 5487465 553305 186 318ᵒ -52ᵒ 198 BB-21-166 5487665 553956 216 317ᵒ -54ᵒ 331 BB-21-167 5487590 553961 220 316ᵒ -55ᵒ 421 BB-21-168 5487518 553915 220 315ᵒ -56ᵒ 481 BB-21-169 553898 5487447 212 314ᵒ -57ᵒ 514 BB-21-170 5488030 554260 214 319ᵒ -51ᵒ 82 BB-21-171 5488062 554294 214 321ᵒ -51ᵒ 130 BB-21-172 5488051 553956 195 305ᵒ -62ᵒ 322 BB-21-173 5488457 554047 181 306ᵒ -44ᵒ 94 BB-21-174 5487898 553837 199 305ᵒ -61ᵒ 262 BB-21-175 5488092 554337 214 321ᵒ -50ᵒ 148 BB-21-176 5488126 554374 213 319ᵒ -50ᵒ 112 Hammerdown MP-20-166 5489024 554762 196 179ᵒ -54ᵒ 61 MP-20-167 5489015 554737 195 180ᵒ -56ᵒ 70 MP-20-168 5489026 554713 195 178ᵒ -46ᵒ 61 MP-20-169 5489028 554687 191 179ᵒ -55ᵒ 112 MP-20-170 5489067 554713 191 179ᵒ -54ᵒ 130 MP-20-171 5489062 554762 193 180ᵒ -53ᵒ 100 MP-20-172 5489041 555000 200 179ᵒ -55ᵒ 61 MP-20-173 5489036 555100 201 180ᵒ -46ᵒ 112 MP-20-174 5489043 555150 200 182ᵒ -41ᵒ 55 MP-20-175 5489046 555100 201 180ᵒ -60ᵒ 61 MP-20-176 5489247 554837 177 180ᵒ -62ᵒ 301 MP-20-177 5489250 554862 177 180ᵒ -61ᵒ 151 MP-20-178 5489198 554951 187 180ᵒ -50ᵒ 121

Table 2: Whisker Valley

Hole ID From To Length Au g/t - Tot Metallics Au g/t - Fire Assay Ag g/t Cu % Zn % Pb % WH-20-07 32.4 32.6 0.2 3.25 16.70 6.79 0.03 0.03 WH-20-08 WH-20-09 WH-20-10 15.4 15.6 0.2 0.68 0.40 0.00 0.00 0.00 WH-20-10 18.0 18.2 0.2 0.91 0.60 0.00 0.01 0.00 WH-20-10 186.0 186.2 0.2 1.31 2.60 0.00 0.02 0.00 WH-20-10 199.9 200.3 0.4 0.64 2.10 0.03 0.07 0.00 WH-20-10 275.6 275.8 0.2 2.09 0.80 0.01 0.01 0.00 WH-20-11 72.5 73.0 0.5 2.78 4.90 0.12 0.00 0.00 WH-20-11 86.1 88.0 1.9 2.99 3.71 2.50 0.05 0.00 0.02 Including 86.1 86.5 0.4 5.06 5.06 0.30 0.05 0.00 0.04 and 87.1 88.0 0.9 3.92 5.44 5.00 0.07 0.00 0.01 WH-20-12 93.6 93.9 0.3 23.40 46.80 0.64 0.01 0.01 WH-20-12 108.1 108.3 0.2 1.00 2.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 WH-20-12 167.0 173.3 6.3 5.74 4.67 2.49 0.06 0.01 0.01 Including 167.0 167.5 0.5 22.42 21.16 14.08 0.35 0.01 0.11 and 170.7 173.3 2.6 9.63 7.27 3.06 0.08 0.01 0.01 WH-20-13 175.6 175.8 0.2 2.94 5.40 0.08 0.01 0.00 WH-20-14 52.7 53.1 0.4 0.93 15.30 0.02 0.01 0.04 WH-20-15 74.8 75.0 0.2 1.55 0.40 0.00 0.01 0.00 WH-20-15 99.0 99.9 0.9 2.21 5.83 0.09 0.01 0.00 WH-20-15 112.7 112.9 0.2 0.81 1.80 0.09 0.03 0.02 WH-20-15 113.4 114.1 0.6 7.03 12.82 0.09 0.01 0.00 WH-20-15 114.6 114.8 0.2 0.99 3.30 0.04 0.01 0.00 WH-20-15 150.6 150.8 0.2 1.43 4.80 0.01 0.01 0.00 WH-20-16 18.4 19.7 1.4 1.68 3.01 0.02 0.02 0.00 WH-20-17 108.0 108.7 0.7 0.50 0.70 0.04 0.01 0.00 WH-20-17 136.1 136.3 0.2 0.69 1.50 0.06 0.02 0.00 WH-20-17 159.2 159.4 0.2 1.55 1.49 5.50 0.02 0.01 0.00 WH-20-17 160.6 160.9 0.3 10.46 9.81 26.00 0.32 0.01 0.01 WH-20-17 163.3 163.5 0.2 6.63 5.80 11.00 0.07 0.00 0.01 WH-20-17 169.2 169.4 0.2 0.67 2.20 0.01 0.01 0.00 WH-20-17 173.5 173.7 0.2 1.36 3.80 0.00 0.00 0.00 WH-20-17 174.7 175.4 0.7 1.74 2.33 0.06 0.01 0.00 WH-20-17 229.4 229.6 0.2 4.51 7.40 0.16 0.01 0.02 WH-20-17 231.6 231.8 0.2 2.85 2.10 0.01 0.00 0.02 WH-20-17 236.1 236.3 0.2 1.72 2.50 0.08 0.03 0.11 WH-20-17 246.8 247.7 0.8 4.57 3.79 0.08 0.01 0.05 WH-20-18 70.3 70.5 0.2 0.55 2.10 0.16 0.00 0.00 WH-20-18 86.5 86.7 0.2 0.58 1.80 0.04 0.00 0.02 WH-20-18 89.8 90.0 0.2 2.02 1.80 0.01 0.01 0.00 WH-20-18 96.8 97.0 0.2 1.76 5.10 0.02 0.00 0.00 WH-20-18 98.1 98.3 0.2 3.66 10.50 0.05 0.00 0.00 WH-20-18 120.9 121.1 0.2 3.57 8.80 0.05 0.00 0.00 WH-20-18 126.2 126.5 0.3 0.56 0.40 0.00 0.01 0.00 WH-20-18 155.1 155.6 0.5 0.52 0.30 0.00 0.01 0.00 WH-20-18 156.1 156.3 0.2 0.95 0.90 0.01 0.01 0.00 WH-20-18 157.6 157.8 0.2 0.59 0.60 0.14 0.02 0.00 WH-20-18 165.3 165.6 0.3 1.48 4.00 0.22 0.00 0.09 WH-20-18 166.9 167.4 0.5 1.64 0.90 0.05 0.00 0.05 WH-20-19 87.6 88.5 0.9 3.33 2.49 0.01 0.01 0.00 Including 87.6 87.9 0.3 6.96 4.70 0.01 0.01 0.00 WH-20-20 66.3 66.5 0.2 0.52 1.70 0.02 0.10 0.15 WH-20-20 71.2 72.4 1.2 5.07 3.78 0.03 0.00 0.00 Including 71.9 72.4 0.5 11.07 8.49 0.05 0.00 0.01 WH-20-20 73.1 73.4 0.3 1.52 3.60 0.19 0.22 0.03 WH-20-20 92.1 92.3 0.2 4.48 2.00 0.02 0.01 0.00 WH-20-20 127.3 127.6 0.4 0.88 0.60 0.00 0.01 0.00 WH-20-20 128.1 130.0 1.9 0.63 0.77 0.02 0.01 0.00 WH-20-20 136.3 136.5 0.2 0.67 1.50 0.01 0.00 0.00 WH-20-20 191.7 192.9 1.2 3.53 1.83 0.14 0.01 0.00 Including 191.7 191.9 0.2 18.24 6.00 0.65 0.01 0.00 WH-20-21 76.3 76.5 0.2 0.61 0.80 0.02 0.01 0.00 WH-20-21 78.9 79.1 0.2 0.79 0.80 0.03 0.01 0.00 WH-20-22 7.0 7.6 0.6 0.54 0.30 0.00 0.00 0.00 WH-20-22 8.1 9.2 1.1 4.23 3.06 0.07 0.01 0.02 Including 8.1 8.3 0.2 12.60 8.60 0.02 0.01 0.04 and 9.0 9.2 0.2 9.39 7.00 0.33 0.01 0.07 WH-20-22 28.9 29.1 0.2 6.81 6.20 0.29 0.00 0.00 WH-20-22 31.7 32.4 0.7 0.83 1.07 0.02 0.01 0.01 WH-20-22 35.2 35.9 0.6 0.55 0.20 0.00 0.00 0.00 WH-20-22 41.5 41.7 0.2 2.19 5.60 0.06 0.00 0.00

Hole ID Northing Easting Elevation Collar Azimuth Collar Dip Total Depth (m) WH-20-07 5496699 548240 298 149ᵒ -43ᵒ 160 WH-20-08 5497126 547155 308 358ᵒ -46ᵒ 241 WH-20-09 5496901 547044 319 357ᵒ -44ᵒ 211 WH-20-10 5497302 547288 301 1ᵒ -45ᵒ 313 WH-20-11 5496654 548010 282 1ᵒ -44ᵒ 220 WH-20-12 5496595 547681 281 1ᵒ -46ᵒ 316 WH-20-13 5496775 547453 304 357ᵒ -46ᵒ 238 WH-20-14 5497029 547230 315 0ᵒ -44ᵒ 151 WH-20-15 5496771 547276 322 359ᵒ -48ᵒ 274 WH-20-16 5496833 547359 317 182ᵒ -42ᵒ 244 WH-20-17 5496517 547680 279 359ᵒ -45ᵒ 281 WH-20-18 5496586 547732 280 0ᵒ -50ᵒ 273 WH-20-19 5498090 547251 284 0ᵒ -50ᵒ 151 WH-20-20 5496592 547629 283 359ᵒ -42ᵒ 205 WH-20-21 5496648 547959 281 0ᵒ -45ᵒ 82 WH-20-22 5496947 547465 305 1ᵒ -48ᵒ 49

About Maritime Resources Corp.

Maritime holds a 100% interest- directly and subject to option agreements entitling it to earn 100% ownership- in the Green Bay Property. This includes the former Hammerdown gold mine and the Orion gold project plus the Whisker Valley exploration project, all located in the Baie Verte Mining District near the town of King's Point, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Hammerdown Gold Project is characterized by near-vertical, narrow mesothermal quartz veins containing gold associated with pyrite. Hammerdown was last operated by Richmont Mines between 2000 and 2004. The Company also owns the gold circuit at the Nugget Pond metallurgical facility in Newfoundland and Labrador, the Lac Pelletier gold project in Rouyn Noranda, Québec and several other exploration properties and royalty interests in key mining camps across Canada.

