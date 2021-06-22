Yotta Energy's new micro-inverter is claimed to be an ideal solution for commercial rooftop PV systems linked to between 500 kWh and 1 MWh of storage. The device has a peak efficiency of 96.5% and a nominal maximum power point tracking (MPPT) efficiency of 99.5%.US storage system manufacturer Yotta Energy has unveiled a new dual-power micro-inverter for applications in rooftop PV. The device, which the manufacturer describes as an ideal solution for commercial rooftop PV systems linked to between 500 kWh and 1 MWh of storage, can be used without a battery or together with the manufacturer's ...

