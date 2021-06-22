Rene Buhay, VP of Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe, the award-winning provider of video collaboration systems, discusses how AI is helping to make business meetings more effective.

Artificial intelligence (AI) isn't limited to sci-fi movies and robots. It's in your smartphone, perhaps your car, and almost everywhere you go. One place AI is making a big impact is the meeting room. AI video conferencing cameras and speakerphones are revolutionising meetings by making them more efficient, more engaging, and safer.

AI Efficiency

AI is making video conferences more efficient with features like automatic field of view (FOV) framing. In new models such as the AVer CAM520 Pro2 and VC520 Pro2 auto framing makes starting a meeting easier than ever. Instead of manually panning, tilting, and zooming to fit everyone onscreen, all you have to do is press a button and let facial recognition AI set the perfect field of view (FOV). The camera can even adjust automatically when someone comes in during a meeting, minimising time-taking interruptions.

AI Engagement

Engagement is a term you might associate more with the classroom, but it's essential for business meetings too. Functions of facial and voice recognition are especially useful for better engaging meeting participants, which leads to greater employee buy-in, higher morale, and more:

Voice recognition AI enables speaker tracking, which lets the camera switch back and forth between speakers automatically perfect for keeping remote participants engaged in the meeting.

Some of the latest conferencing cameras use facial recognition to track presenters through preset zones. Viewers will feel like they're in the room, fully participating in brainstorming sessions.

The efficiency from using AI in meetings increases engagement by reducing downtime and distractions.

AI Safety

All the above AI features are very useful, but what if you need to wear a mask and social distance during your meetings? One of the most recent innovations is AI that recognises faces obscured by masks, and accurately tracks and frames from several metres away. Also, functions like voice tracking remove the need to move the camera with a remote control during a meeting. That also minimises the amount of device touching required to run a meeting and reduces the chances of germs spreading through the office.

