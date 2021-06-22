Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt das NASDAQ-IPO?
Dow Jones News
22.06.2021 | 15:55
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OTAQ Plc: Holdings in Company

DJ OTAQ Plc: Holdings in Company 

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) 
OTAQ Plc: Holdings in Company 
22-Jun-2021 / 14:23 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting   OTAQ PLC 
rights are attachedii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                  X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                            ELIE DANGOOR 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                    LONDON 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name                                            THE BANK OF NEW YORK 
                                              (NOMINEES) LIMITED 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                    LONDON 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:                  22 JUNE 2021 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                       22 JUNE 2021 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                                Total 
                                   % of voting rights    of 
                    % of voting rights attached  through financial    both Total number of 
                    to shares (total of 8. A)   instruments       in % voting rights of 
                                   (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) (8.A issuervii 
                                                + 
                                                8.B) 
Resulting situation on the date on   7.05%                         7.05% 30,777,114 
which threshold was crossed or reached 
Position of previous notification (if 
                    5.02%                         5.02% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
           Number of voting rightsix     % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares        Direct      Indirect 
                            Direct             Indirect 
ISIN code (if    (Art 9 of     (Art 10 of 
possible)      Directive 2004/  Directive 2004/ (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/ (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/ 
           109/EC) (DTR5.1) 109/EC)     EC) (DTR5.1)          EC) (DTR5.2.1) 
                    (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BK6JQ137     2,170,005             7.05% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A    2,170,005             7.05% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
                  Exercise/  Number of voting rights that may be 
Type of financial  Expiration  Conversion acquired if the instrument is     % of voting rights 
instrument      datex     Periodxi 
                        exercised/converted. 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. 
                  B 1 
 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC 
(DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 
Expiration     Exercise/          Physical or cash                    % of voting 
datex       Conversion Period xi                Number of voting rights     rights 
                        settlementxii 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) X 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial     Total of both if it 
Namexv    or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than  equals or is higher than 
       threshold            the notifiable threshold           the notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
 
 
Place of completion LONDON 
Date of completion  22 JUNE 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BK6JQ137 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     OTAQ 
LEI Code:   213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
Sequence No.: 112890 
EQS News ID:  1210741 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1210741&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2021 09:23 ET (13:23 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
