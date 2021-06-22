MODA MODA Inc.: MODA MODA Utilizing Natural Ingredients to Prove Its Hair-dyeing Effect on Kickstarter

Presenting an unconventional product developed by a chemist from MIT

Darkening gray hair without harmful hair dye ingredients

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / MODA MODA Inc. (President Aiden Bae), a cosmetics and pharmaceutical manufacturer and distributor, has recently launched a shampoo brand 'MODA MODA.' It showcased its first distinguishing shampoo product 'Pro-Change Black Shampoo' through the world's largest crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter, from June 22nd, entering the testbed for global markets.

Kickstarter link:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/826952734/hair-darkening-shampoo-without-harmful-dyeing-ingredients/description

After seven years of joint research and development with Dr. Haeshin Lee (Ph.D.), a chemist from MIT, 'Pro-Change Black Shampoo' is successfully commercialized. This product is formulated with a natural antioxidant, patented with its natural ingredients, which reacts with oxygen and sunlight to darken gray hair into blackish brown gradually.

This product was designed based on the browning phenomenon of the insects' wounded area facilitated by the self-healing substance and the Maillard reaction of fruits facilitated by the antioxidant substance. In the absence of the pernicious hair dye ingredients, the eight hazardous additives and animal/mineral ingredients, this product prominently demonstrates a gradual darkening of the gray hair only with 2,000 PPM of Antioxidant Active Ingredients and 100% plant-extract substances.

The Antioxidant Complex (including Black Sesame Extract, Black Mulberry Extract, Black Truffle Extract, Black Cumin Seed Extract, Black Cherry Extract) is the primary raw material of this product. Such active ingredient protects the scalp and hair and provides vitality, helping to resolve middle-aged consumers' concerns by darkening gray hairs, minimizing hair loss, and boosting hair volume. According to the human body application test results, single usage has shown immediate darkening of gray hairs. Moreover, four weeks of use has demonstrated significant changes in various areas such as hair dyeing, retention, scalp cleansing, and the improvement of scalp erythema.

'Our product excludes harmful hair dye ingredients (PPDA, Toluene-2,5-Diamine Sulfate, m-aminophenol, p-aminophenol, and p-Phenylenediamine) and the eight additives (Silicon, Paraben, Sulfate, Mineral Oil, PAM, Imidazolidinyl urea, Triethanolamine, Artificial colorant, and Fragrance),' Dr. Lee explained the background of development.

He added 'This product is formulated with EWG Safe Grade ingredients. By employing nature's browning mechanism, a Catecholamine reaction enables to return of the melanin-less gray hair into natural black-brown color. Succeeding in the commercialization of the use of safety-guaranteed ingredients, our product is not limited to individuals who require frequent hair dye. Cancer patients can also use this product safely.'

MODA MODA Inc. also designed the world's first multifunctional shampoo container, applying a patented 3-step oxygen blocking technology. This 3-step sealing mechanism, composed of an aluminum pouch, disc valve, and a shaft, is customized to perfectly block oxygen exposure, preserving the shampoo formula from oxidizing.

Beginning from June 22nd, MODA MODA's Pro-Change Black Shampoo was first introduced on Kickstarter. After a month of receiving funding, it will be distributed through other North American distribution channels, such as Amazon and other on-and-offline retail markets in mid-July 2021.

