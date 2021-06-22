Project set to advance energy transformation and sustainable development goals through carbon-neutral LNG production serviced by a carbon-neutral natural gas transmission line

Expected to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by 28 million tons per year: the annual equivalent of taking up to 7 million gasoline powered vehicles off the road

Siemens Energy and Symbio Infrastructure will also explore a path towards the production of green hydrogen as another energy transition fuel

Symbio Infrastructure ("Symbio") and Siemens Energy announced today that they have entered into an agreement whereby Siemens Energy will provide engineering services, comprehensive lifecycle equipment and technology solutions, and further carbon emission footprint reduction solutions for Symbio's subsidiary GNL Quebec's carbon-neutral Énergie Saguenay liquefied natural gas ("LNG") project in Quebec, as well as Symbio's subsidiary Gazoduq's carbon-neutral natural gas transmission line project between Ontario and Quebec.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005756/en/

Énergie Saguenay's 10.5 MTPA LNG export facility will be powered by nearby renewable hydroelectricity and is expected to set a global standard for carbon-neutral LNG production. Fed by Gazoduq's carbon-neutral natural gas transmission line, Énergie Saguenay plans to operate the lowest carbon-intensity LNG plant in the world.

Under the agreement, Siemens Energy will provide its portfolio of greener solutions for rotating equipment, electrical, and digital infrastructure. Furthermore, the Parties will work together to explore green hydrogen development opportunities as a new potential investment initiative to be considered by Symbio.

Governments around the world are prioritizing decarbonization and accelerating the energy transition to combat global climate change. Symbio and Siemens Energy are aligned in their environmental stewardship and commitments to develop innovative infrastructure that helps meet these goals. In addition, Siemens Energy and Symbio envision the alliance aligning with the principles included in the March 2021 Energy Partnership between Germany and Canada to advance their respective net-zero aspirations.

Jim Illich, Founder, and President of Symbio Infrastructure said: "From Symbio's inception, our fundamental vision has been to meet the world's growing energy demand by building electrified, carbon-neutral infrastructure that will set new global benchmarks for the energy transition. We are excited to collaborate with Siemens Energy, who not only share our vision and ambitions, but whose innovative technologies and capabilities will further advance and refine Symbio's innovative projects."

Tim Holt, member of the Executive Board of Siemens Energy, said: "We're proud to support Symbio's carbon-neutral Canadian LNG project powered by hydroelectricity, and Canada's first carbon-neutral natural gas transmission line, while also integrating cutting-edge Siemens Energy solutions and technology to realize one of the world's lowest carbon intensity LNG value chains. Siemens Energy is also looking forward to furthering our development of a carbon-free hydrogen economy by collaborating with Symbio and advancing Germany's collaboration with Canada."

This press release is available at www.siemens-energy.com/press

Follow us on Twitter at: www.twitter.com/siemens_energy

Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain from power generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. More than 50 percent of the portfolio has already been decarbonized. A majority stake in the listed company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs more than 90,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of around €27.5 billion in fiscal year 2020. www.siemens-energy.com.

Symbio Infrastructure is a Quebec-based limited partnership backed by ESG-focused global investors. Symbio collaborates with its stakeholders and host communities to develop, build, and operate benchmark-setting energy projects that leverage cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence to promote environmental stewardship locally, while helping to reduce GHG emissions and air pollution globally. Symbio has invested in two innovative, carbon-neutral companies, namely GNL Quebec Inc and Gazoduq Inc, and is exploring other solutions to meet global energy needs. https://www.symbioinfra.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005756/en/

Contacts:

Siemens Energy

Stacia Licona

Phone: 1 281-721-3402

E-mail: stacia.licona@siemens-energy.com

Symbio Infrastructure

Communication Team

E-mail: media@symbioinfra.com