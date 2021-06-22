AM General Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Egyptian Ministry of Military Production to Establish a Strategic Automotive Partnership

SOUTH BEND, Ind., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM General, global military-grade tactical vehicle and mobility systems provider, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Egyptian Ministry of Military Production (MoMP) to facilitate Egypt's development of its domestic military automobile industry. The long-term partnership would establish a phased approach to investigate ways in which AM General can collaborate with the MoMP to develop and build tactical vehicles in-country.

"Today's signing ceremony further solidifies our long-standing relationship with the government of Egypt," said Andy Hove, AM General President and CEO. "We look forward to applying our manufacturing and design expertise to help grow the Egyptian automotive industry."

This collaboration will help facilitate the development of a domestic military automobile industry in Egypt. Together with the MoMP, the company will study the feasibility of developing an in-country assembly and manufacturing capability which will enable the MoMP to replace and/or supplement its existing HUMVEE fleet. The study will result in the development of a detailed plan to move forward with partnership agreement.

About AM General

AM General designs, engineers, manufactures, supplies, and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers worldwide. Through its military business, the company is widely recognized as the world leader in design, engineering, manufacturing, and logistics support of military grade tactical vehicles, having produced and sustained more than 300,000 vehicles in over 70 countries. AM General has extensive experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 43 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com .

