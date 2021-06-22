Anzeige
22.06.2021 | 16:03
Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, June 22

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameTom Quigley
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameInvesco Bond Income Plus Limited
b)LEI549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of no par value


JE00B6RMDP68
b)Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
185.4215,000
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volumeAs per c) above
e)Date of the transaction22 June 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
