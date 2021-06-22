Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Tom Quigley

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Non-executive Director

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

b) LEI 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of no par value





JE00B6RMDP68

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 185.42 15,000

d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume As per c) above

e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2021