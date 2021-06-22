Fixed Income: Notification of changes of Rules on First North Structured Products Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Exchange") has decided to make amendments in the Rules to accept listings of Structured Products issued and distributed under "Listing documents" (Offering Memorandums and Pricing Supplements). The changes give the Issuers possibility to apply for listings of Instruments that are exempted from the prospectus regulation with one of the following criteria fulfilled: i) an offer of securities addressed solely to qualified investors. ii) an offer of securities addressed to fewer than 150 natural or legal persons per Member State, other than qualified investors. iii) an offer of securities whose denomination per unit amounts to at least EUR 100 000. The changes will enter into force on 1st August 2021. A mark-up version of the updated rules are published here. For more information please see the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003165