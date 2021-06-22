Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt das NASDAQ-IPO?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
22.06.2021 | 16:05
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fixed Income: Notification of changes of Rules on First North Structured Products Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Exchange") has decided to make amendments in the Rules
to accept listings of Structured Products issued and distributed under "Listing
documents" (Offering Memorandums and Pricing Supplements). 

The changes give the Issuers possibility to apply for listings of Instruments
that are exempted from the prospectus regulation with one of the following
criteria fulfilled: 

i) an offer of securities addressed solely to qualified investors.

ii) an offer of securities addressed to fewer than 150 natural or legal persons
per Member State, other than qualified investors. 

iii) an offer of securities whose denomination per unit amounts to at least EUR
100 000. 



The changes will enter into force on 1st August 2021. A mark-up version of the
updated rules are published here. 

For more information please see the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003165
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.