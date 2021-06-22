The Finnish utility, which works primarily on a build-operate-transfer model in India, has signed an agreement to divest its 250 MW solar plant in Karnataka and 250 MW in Rajasthan to UK investor Actis. The transaction is valued at approximately €280 million and will enable Fortum to invest in building new projects.From pv magazine India Fortum has signed an agreement to divest a cumulative 500 MW of solar power plants in India to UK-based emerging market investor Actis. Actis will acquire the 250 MW Pavagada II solar plant in Karnataka and another 250 MW in Rajasthan for approximately €280 million ...

