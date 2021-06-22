Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt das NASDAQ-IPO?
WKN: A1W860 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Ticker-Symbol: HBRN 
Frankfurt
22.06.21
08:04 Uhr
1,250 Euro
+0,008
+0,64 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
22.06.2021 | 16:40
Hibernia REIT plc: Directorate change

DJ Directorate change 

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) 
Directorate change 
22-Jun-2021 / 15:06 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Directorate change 
 
Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia" or the "Company") announces that Colm Barrington has informed the Board that he has 
decided not to put himself froward for re-election as a Non-Executive Director at the Company's Annual General Meeting 
("AGM") to be held on 27 July 2021. Mr. Barrington has been a Director of Hibernia for more than seven years since the 
Company's formation in 2013 and will continue as Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee 
until the conclusion of the AGM. An update on the succession plans for these two positions will be given prior to the 
AGM. 
This notification is made in accordance with paragraph 6.1.64 of the Listing Rules of Euronext Dublin and paragraph 
9.6.11 of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. 
 
ENDS 
 
Contacts: 
Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 
Danny Kitchen, Chairman 
Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary 
Murray Consultants 
Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie 
Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie 
About Hibernia REIT plc 
Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock 
Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BGHQ1986 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     HBRN 
LEI Code:   635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
Sequence No.: 112894 
EQS News ID:  1210768 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1210768&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2021 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
