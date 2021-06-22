Hibernia REIT plc: Directorate change

DJ Directorate change

Directorate change Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Directorate change 22-Jun-2021 / 15:06 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directorate change Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia" or the "Company") announces that Colm Barrington has informed the Board that he has decided not to put himself froward for re-election as a Non-Executive Director at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on 27 July 2021. Mr. Barrington has been a Director of Hibernia for more than seven years since the Company's formation in 2013 and will continue as Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee until the conclusion of the AGM. An update on the succession plans for these two positions will be given prior to the AGM. This notification is made in accordance with paragraph 6.1.64 of the Listing Rules of Euronext Dublin and paragraph 9.6.11 of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. ENDS Contacts: Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 Danny Kitchen, Chairman Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary Murray Consultants Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie About Hibernia REIT plc Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

