Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Announces Enhanced Full-lifecycle Cloud Native Development Capabilities to Help Customers Build Modern Applications

SAN ANTONIO, June 22, 2021 (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, announced today enhanced full-lifecycle Cloud Native Development (CND) Professional Services capabilities to the Rackspace Technology portfolio that help customers build modern applications.



The enhanced full-lifecycle CND capabilities help customers develop modern applications that take advantage of cloud native technologies and microservices architectures. From ideation and user experience design to development and deployment, Rackspace Technology works alongside our customers to re-engineer their legacy applications and build new modern applications that maximize the agility, reliability and cost-saving benefits of the cloud.

Rackspace Technology delivers unmatched CND capabilities by leveraging reusable patterns and defined best practices from two decades of expertise across various industries from healthcare and life sciences to transportation and logistics, that are driving cloud native adoption. In addition, with specialization in .NET to .NET Core, cloud native SaaS platforms and a proven framework for monolith to microservices decomposition, Rackspace Technology accelerates customers' modern application adoption.

"Our engineering expertise in cloud native technologies, cloud platforms, modern architectures, tools, and programming languages, enables us to efficiently deliver the best outcomes for customers," said Amir Kashani, VP, Cloud Native Development & IoT Solutions at Rackspace Technology. "We're the ideal combination of strategic consulting and engineering excellence which allows us to deliver business outcomes and help our customers innovate."

Rackspace Technology developed new paths to help customers on their journey to cloud native through services that range from assessment and advisory to enablement and modernization at scale. Ultimately, the outcome for customers is to have a selection of services based on their readiness to adopt, so they plan their modernization roadmap with confidence.

Customer Use Case

Innovyze's industry-leading software empowers thousands of water utilities around the world. Historically a desktop product business with on-premises software, Innovyze wanted to address the real-time operational needs of utilities by extending the capabilities of their offerings through a cloud-based platform. They were looking for an equally skilled partner to work hand-in-hand with their teams to help them hit aggressive timelines. The company turned to the cloud native development team at Rackspace Technology to help them deliver their new SaaS solution, Info360.com.

"Working with Rackspace Technology helped our team achieve our goals on an immense project on a tight timeline. Our utility customers vary widely in size and infrastructure, and Rackspace Technology has helped us deliver a highly sophisticated platform where we can seamlessly onboard new customers and lower the barrier to entry for new municipalities," said Rick Gruenhagen, CTO of Innovyze. "Our customers can use real-time data to improve the accuracy of their models, which is a huge accomplishment in the water industry. The cloud-based approach reduces operational overhead for clients and gives Innovyze the freedom to continue innovating and leading the industry."

