Regulatory News:
Ipsen:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Identification code
of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
price of shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/06/2021
|FR0010259150
10000
91,0761
XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/06/2021
|FR0010259150
9 000
90,5883
XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/06/2021
|FR0010259150
6 000
90,3492
XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/06/2021
|FR0010259150
8 000
90,2109
XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/06/2021
|FR0010259150
10 000
89,4386
XPAR
|TOTAL
43 000
90,3308
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005814/en/
Contacts:
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com
IPSEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de