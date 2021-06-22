Anzeige
22.06.2021 | 18:05
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Iceland 10 Index

Reykjavík, June 22, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of
the semi-annual review of the OMX Iceland 10 Index (Nasdaq Iceland: OMXI10)
which will become effective at market open on Thursday, July 1, 2021. 



The following security will be added to the Index:

Iceland Seafood International (ICESEA)
                   

The following security will be removed from the Index:

Eik fasteignafélag (EIK)



The OMX Iceland 10 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most
traded securities listed on Nasdaq Iceland hf. The Index is reviewed
semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the
OMX Iceland 10 Index Methodology. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker
Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq
Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB
and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq
Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq
Vilnius. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We 


     Nasdaq Media Contact
     
     Kristín Jóhannsdóttir
     
     + 354 525 2844
     
     kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com
