Nasdaq Vilnius: Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Baltic 10 Index

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-06-22 18:00 CEST -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Baltic 10 Index (OMXB10) which will become effective at market open on Thursday, July 1, 2021. The following security will be added to the Index: Ignitis Grupe (IGN1L) The following security will be removed from the Index: Silvano Fashion Group (SFG1T) OMX Baltic 10 constituents after the review effective as of July 1, 2021: Coop Pank Tallink Grupp Ignitis Grupe Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp LHV Group Tallinna Sadam Merko Ehitus Tallinna Vesi Siauliu Bankas Telia Lietuva The OMX Baltic 10 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges.The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the OMX Baltic 10 Index Methodology. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.