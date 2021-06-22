Nasdaq Tallinn: Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-22 18:00 CEST -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index (OMXBB) which will become effective at market open on Thursday, July 1, 2021. The following securities will be added to the Index: None The following security will be removed from the Index: Arco Vara (ARC1T) OMX Baltic Benchmark constituents after the review effective as of July 1, 2021: Apranga LHV Group Silvano Fashion Group AUGA group Linas Agro Group Tallink Grupp Coop Pank Merko Ehitus Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp Grigeo Novaturas Tallinna Sadam Harju Elekter Olainfarm Tallinna Vesi Ignitis group Pieno Zvaigzdes Telia Lietuva INVL Baltic Real Estate Pro Kapital Grupp Vilkyskiu Pienine Klaipedos Nafta Siauliu Bankas The OMX Baltic Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index Methodology. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.