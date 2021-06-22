Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt das NASDAQ-IPO?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
22.06.2021 | 18:17
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Riga: Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of
the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index (OMXBB) which will become effective at market
open on Thursday, July 1, 2021. 



The following securities will be added to the Index:

None
  

The following security will be removed from the Index:

Arco Vara (ARC1T)


OMX Baltic Benchmark constituents after the review effective as of July 1, 2021:

Apranga         LHV Group     Silvano Fashion Group  
AUGA group        Linas Agro Group  Tallink Grupp      
Coop Pank        Merko Ehitus    Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp
Grigeo          Novaturas     Tallinna Sadam     
Harju Elekter      Olainfarm     Tallinna Vesi      
Ignitis group      Pieno Zvaigzdes  Telia Lietuva      
INVL Baltic Real Estate Pro Kapital Grupp Vilkyskiu Pienine    
Klaipedos Nafta     Siauliu Bankas               



The OMX Baltic Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the
largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges. The
Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information,
please refer to the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index Methodology. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.