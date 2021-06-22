Safic-Alcan, a global specialty chemicals distributor, is pleased to announce the extension of its distribution agreement with PMC Organometallix Inc. to the African continent.

PMC Organometallix, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PMC Group, N.A., Inc. has expanded its distribution agreement with Safic-Alcan to include the African continent. Effective immediately, Safic-Alcan will serve as an authorized distributor of PMC Organometallix's FASCAT catalysts and fine chemicals.

FASCAT catalysts are inorganic and organometallic tin compounds providing optimal conversion and curing characteristics making these organometallic materials essential in a wide variety of applications. FASCAT catalysts are used in the manufacture of synthetic lubricants, monomeric and polymeric ester synthesis, automotive e-coat, crosslinking of siloxanes, urethanes and chemical intermediates.

"Building on our successful partnership with Safic-Alcan in continental Europe, we are pleased to extend our collaboration with Safic-Alcan to the African continent. Expanding our catalyst sales to the African market stems from our aim to grow our FASCAT business in new markets in EMEA region where Safic-Alcan's local presence, network and resources can have a considerable contribution to our growth," stated Yanal Shekem, Regional Sales Director, EMEA at PMC.

"Our companies have built a successful cooperation in Europe, and we are excited to further strengthen this existing partnership and write with PMC Organometallix a new chapter in Africa. We are confident FASCAT catalysts will allow our technical sales teams to enhance our regional product offering and better serve our African customers," stated Jean-Marie Schmuck, Business Development Director Coatings and Construction at Safic-Alcan.

About PMC

PMC Group is a growth oriented, diversified, global chemicals and plastics company dedicated to innovative solutions to everyday needs in a broad range of end markets including plastics, consumer products, electronics, paints, packaging, personal care, food, automotive and pharmaceuticals. The Company was built on a sustainable model of growth through innovation while promoting social good. PMC operates from a global manufacturing, innovation and marketing platform with facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information about PMC and its activities around the world can be found at www.pmc-group.com.

About Safic-Alcan

Safic-Alcan is a French independent distributor of specialty chemicals headquartered in Paris La-Défense (France). The Company develops and provides wide ranges of polymers, materials and additives for the rubber, coatings, adhesives, thermoplastics, polyurethane, lubricants, detergency, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals industries. With a network of 25 offices strategically located in EMEA, Asia and North America. The company represents state-of-the art manufacturers around the world. Its highly specialized sales engineers allow Safic-Alcan to provide dedicated technical expertise and high-performance solutions thus creating long term partnership with most of its principals and customers. Safic-Alcan employs 630 people worldwide and generated a turnover of 648 M€ in 2019. www.safic-alcan.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005944/en/

Contacts:

Yanal Shekem +31 6 5280 8107

Director, Regional Sales EMEA

yanal.shekem@pmc-group.com