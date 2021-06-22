Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.06.2021
Breaking News! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt das NASDAQ-IPO?
WKN: A1H64K ISIN: NO0010597883 
Frankfurt
22.06.21
08:01 Uhr
2,582 Euro
+0,070
+2,79 %
PR Newswire
22.06.2021 | 18:39
Nordic Nanovector ASA: Share capital increase registered

OSLO, Norway, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published on 18 June 2021, at 08:00 CEST, regarding a share capital increase in relation to current and former board members' exercise of in total 51,966 RSUs.

In addition, current and former employees have exercised in total 58,400 share options.

The issuance of 110,366 new shares has today been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following registration, the share capital of Nordic Nanovector ASA is NOK 19,615,676 divided into 98,078,380 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20. Each share represents one vote in the Company's general meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--share-capital-increase-registered,c3372355

© 2021 PR Newswire
