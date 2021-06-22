Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.06.2021
Breaking News! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt das NASDAQ-IPO?
WKN: 935256 ISIN: FR0004044600 Ticker-Symbol: RFX 
Stuttgart
22.06.21
16:26 Uhr
10,800 Euro
-0,900
-7,69 %
22.06.2021
PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Forecast agenda 2021/2022 for financial press release

1st quarter sales: 30th June 202122nd July 2021*
General Meeting for annual accounts: 31st March 202130th September 2021
2nd quarter and 1st semester sales: 30th September 202128th October 2021*
6 months results: 30th September 202113th December 2021*
Conference call Tuesday 14th December 2021
3rd quarter sales: 31st December 202120th January 2022*
4th quarter and annual sales: 31st March 202210th May 2022*
Annual results: 31st March 202220th June 2022*
Annual SFAF meeting Tuesday June 21st 2022
*broadcast after Paris stock exchange closure

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL
OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING
ISIN: FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters: ALPRI.PA - Bloomberg: ALPRI:FP
EURONEXT GROWTHTM
www.prismaflex.com

Contacts:

Florence Thérond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 - finance@prismaflex.com

Guillaume Le Floch - Relations analystes/investisseurs - Tél: 04 72 18 04 97 - glefloch@actus.fr

Marie-Claude Triquet - Press contact - Phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 93 - mctriquet@actus.fr

