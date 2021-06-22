PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Forecast agenda 2021/2022 for financial press release

|1st quarter sales: 30th June 2021
|22nd July 2021*
|General Meeting for annual accounts: 31st March 2021
|30th September 2021
|2nd quarter and 1st semester sales: 30th September 2021
|28th October 2021*
|6 months results: 30th September 2021
|13th December 2021*
|Conference call Tuesday 14th December 2021
|3rd quarter sales: 31st December 2021
|20th January 2022*
|4th quarter and annual sales: 31st March 2022
|10th May 2022*
|Annual results: 31st March 2022
|20th June 2022*
|Annual SFAF meeting Tuesday June 21st 2022
|*broadcast after Paris stock exchange closure
Contacts:
Florence Thérond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 - finance@prismaflex.com
Guillaume Le Floch - Relations analystes/investisseurs - Tél: 04 72 18 04 97 - glefloch@actus.fr
Marie-Claude Triquet - Press contact - Phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 93 - mctriquet@actus.fr
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mplwZJ1ul2jHy59qk8tmamVlZptikmmYZmPKnJRomMiVa2qWmWxhm5WXZm9qnWVo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-69802-pri-agenda-financier-2021-2022-gb-vf.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
PRISMAFLEX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de