

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kicking off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed Tuesday that this month's sale of $60 billion worth of two-year notes attracted average demand.



The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 0.249 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $60 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 0.152 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.74.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $61 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday and this month's auction of $62 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.



