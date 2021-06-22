

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government has announced the distribution list for the remaining 55 million doses of the 80 million coronavirus vaccine doses that President Joe Biden has pledged to supply globally.



Approximately 41 million doses will be shared through COVAX, the White House said.



14 million doses have been allocated for Latin America and the Caribbean region that includes Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Haiti, and other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, Dominican Republic, Panama, and Costa Rica.



16 million doses have been allocated for Asia. The beneficiaries are India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Bhutan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, Cambodia, and the Pacific Islands.



Approximately 10 million doses are earmarked for Africa, to be shared with countries that will be selected in coordination with the African Union.



Approximately 14 million doses of the vaccine will be shared with regional priorities and other recipients, which include South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Cabo Verde, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Tunisia, Oman, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Georgia, Moldova, and Bosnia.



Washington had already shipped the first 25 million doses earlier this month.



As part of the U.S. commitment to expand local production of vaccines, more than 1 billion doses will be produced in Africa and India in 2021 and 2022, reads a fact sheet issued by the White House.



White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a news conference that in addition to sharing doses from the United States' own vaccine supply, the Biden administration is committed to working with U.S. manufacturers to produce more vaccine doses to share with the world.



The White House made it clear that the United States will not use its vaccines to secure favors from other countries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de