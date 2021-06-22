Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Summer Virtual Small-Cap Conference

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Approximately 70 Presenting Companies
Wednesday and Thursday, June 23-24, 2021
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day Summer Virtual Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, June 23 - 24, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.
Presentation Schedule
Wednesday, June 23, 2021 (Day 1)
|*All Times EDT
8:30-9:00
AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)
Safehold (SAFE)
Culp, Inc. (CULP)
9:15-9:45
MDC Partners (MDCA)
Charles River Associates (CRAI)
Foresight Autonomous Holdings (FRSX)
Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)
10:00-10:30
Pyrogenesis Canada (PYR)
Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)
Forrester, Inc. (FORR)
Materion Corporation (MTRN)
10:45-11:15
Myomo, Inc. (MYO)
Intelligent Systems (INS)
Alico, Inc. (ALCO)
Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)
11:30-12:00
Tennant Company (TNC)
Johnson Outdoors (JOUT)
Deluxe Corp. (DLX)
Minerals Technologies (MTX)
12:15-12:45
Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)
Carriage Services (CSV)
Heidrick & Struggles (HSII)
1:00-1:30
Black Hills Corp (BKH)
Haverty Furniture (HVT)
Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)
1:45-2:15
Shoe Carnival (SCVL)
A10 Networks (ATEN)
ReneSola Ltd (SOL)
Mistras Group (MG)
2:30-3:00
Iridium Communications (IRDM)
Powell Industries (POWL)
Surgalign Spine Technologies (SRGA)
TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI)
3:15-3:45
Pure Cycle Corp. (PCYO)
Resources Connection (RGP)
Veritone, Inc. (VERI)
VolitionRx Ltd. (VNRX)
4:00-4:30
QAD, Inc. (QADA)
Barrett Business Services (BBSI)
Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)
Axos Financial, Inc. (AX)
1x1s Only - No Presentation
Beazer Homes (BZH) || Heritage Insurance (HRTG) || Kimball Electronics (KE)
Thursday, June 24, 2021 (Day 2)
|*All Times EDT
8:30-9:00
PC Connection (CNXN)
Kelly Services (KELYA)
Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK)
Sify Technologies (SIFY)
9:15-9:45
Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)
Haynes International (HAYN)
Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH)
SWM International (SWM)
10:00-10:30
Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM)
Brady Corporation (BRC)
Spark Networks (LOV)
10:45-11:15
OneSpan (OSPN)
Lakeland Industries (LAKE)
Hudson Global (HSON)
11:30-12:00
ServiceSource International (SREV)
Titan International (TWI)
Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI)
Hooker Furniture (HOFT)
12:15-12:45
DMC Global (BOOM)
Ashford, Inc. (AINC)
Insight Enterprises (NSIT)
1x1s Only - No Presentation
Beazer Homes (BZH) || Kirkand's (KIRK) || Heritage Insurance (HRTG) || MYR Group (MYRG)
About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million - $4 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small-and micro- cap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve 500+ institutional clients in North America, including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small- and micro-cap space through our conferences and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.
