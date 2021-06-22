Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Summer Virtual Small-Cap Conference

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Approximately 70 Presenting Companies

Wednesday and Thursday, June 23-24, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day Summer Virtual Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, June 23 - 24, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.

Presentation Schedule

Click Here to Login to Conference and access meetings Wednesday, June 23, 2021 (Day 1) *All Times EDT 8:30-9:00 AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) **** Safehold (SAFE) Culp, Inc. (CULP) 9:15-9:45 MDC Partners (MDCA) Charles River Associates (CRAI) Foresight Autonomous Holdings (FRSX) Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) 10:00-10:30 Pyrogenesis Canada (PYR) Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Forrester, Inc. (FORR) Materion Corporation (MTRN) 10:45-11:15 Myomo, Inc. (MYO) Intelligent Systems (INS) Alico, Inc. (ALCO) Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) 11:30-12:00 Tennant Company (TNC) Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Deluxe Corp. (DLX) Minerals Technologies (MTX) 12:15-12:45 **** Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Carriage Services (CSV) Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) 1:00-1:30 **** Black Hills Corp (BKH) Haverty Furniture (HVT) Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) 1:45-2:15 Shoe Carnival (SCVL) A10 Networks (ATEN) ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Mistras Group (MG) 2:30-3:00 Iridium Communications (IRDM) Powell Industries (POWL) Surgalign Spine Technologies (SRGA) TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI) 3:15-3:45 Pure Cycle Corp. (PCYO) Resources Connection (RGP) Veritone, Inc. (VERI) VolitionRx Ltd. (VNRX) 4:00-4:30 QAD, Inc. (QADA) Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) Axos Financial, Inc. (AX) 1x1s Only - No Presentation Beazer Homes (BZH) || Heritage Insurance (HRTG) || Kimball Electronics (KE)

Thursday, June 24, 2021 (Day 2) *All Times EDT 8:30-9:00 PC Connection (CNXN) Kelly Services (KELYA) Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK) Sify Technologies (SIFY) 9:15-9:45 Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) Haynes International (HAYN) Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH) SWM International (SWM) 10:00-10:30 **** Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) Brady Corporation (BRC) Spark Networks (LOV) 10:45-11:15 OneSpan (OSPN) Lakeland Industries (LAKE) **** Hudson Global (HSON) 11:30-12:00 ServiceSource International (SREV) Titan International (TWI) Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Hooker Furniture (HOFT) 12:15-12:45 **** DMC Global (BOOM) Ashford, Inc. (AINC) Insight Enterprises (NSIT) 1x1s Only - No Presentation Beazer Homes (BZH) || Kirkand's (KIRK) || Heritage Insurance (HRTG) || MYR Group (MYRG)

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million - $4 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small-and micro- cap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve 500+ institutional clients in North America, including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small- and micro-cap space through our conferences and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.

Contact

Sidoti Events Team

212-453-7031

conference@sidoti.com

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/652715/Sidoti-Summer-Virtual-Small-Cap-Conference