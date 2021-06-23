Announcing the Upcoming Launch of Flaming Gorge BBQ, a Mobile Food Truck in the Flaming Gorge National Recreational Area

Flaming Gorge BBQ will Feature Homemade and Tasty Meals at Reasonable Prices

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / The founders of Flaming Gorge BBQ are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of their mobile food trailer. Flaming Gorge BBQ will be located in the Flaming Gorge National Recreational Area in Utah.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders know first hand that while the Flaming Gorge area in Utah has plenty of gorgeous scenery including red canyon walls and forests, it does not have a lot of food options for visitors.

The founders also realize that after spending the day mountain biking, hunting, fly fishing and swimming in the recreational area, learning that there are only five eateries in the county can leave visitors to Flaming Gorge feeling frustrated and "hangry."

This knowledge inspired them to open the Flaming Gorge BBQ, a mobile food truck that will bring great food to hungry visitors in the middle of nowhere. Flaming Gorge BBQ is currently the focus of a fundraiser on the crowd funding website Kickstarter.

Rather than constructing a brick and mortar restaurant in the region, which might interfere with the natural beauty of the land, the Flaming Gorge BBQ food trailer's design will exemplify the wonder and serenity of the surrounding land. The food truck will be open seven days a week and will be located on the Flaming Gorge Dam.

"With the Flaming Gorge BBQ food truck, we will be able to offer people homemade, tasty meals that come with good portions and great prices," the spokesperson noted, adding that the menu will include homemade pulled pork, ribs, brisket, sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, baked beans and more.

Since the Flaming Gorge area is 90 percent National Forest, the spokesperson said the founders contacted the U.S. Forest Service in Manila, Utah. After being advised that they would need special papers to conduct business in the area, the founders submitted their peddlers permit to the Special Uses Administrator for the Ashley National Forest.

"To further help the founders understand the unique way they will need to run their business, they have had amazing conversations with the rural economic development team for the State of Utah and Utah Tourism," the spokesperson noted.

About Flaming Gorge BBQ:

Flaming Gorge BBQ is a mobile food trailer that will serve amazing food in the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area in Utah. The mobile truck will feature homemade and tasty meals in generous portions, all at reasonable prices.

Contact:

Name: Rebecca Shipton

Phone: 7027554227

Email: FlamingGorgeBBQ@gmail.com

SOURCE: Flaming Gorge BBQ

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/652777/Announcing-the-Upcoming-Launch-of-Flaming-Gorge-BBQ-a-Mobile-Food-Truck-in-the-Flaming-Gorge-National-Recreational-Area