CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces New Location in Arkansas

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

LITTLE ROCK, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / The CPR Cell Phone Repair Franchise is proud to announce its newest network addition: CPR Little Rock, Arkansas. As the fastest-growing and largest repair franchise in the nation, the network is thrilled to expand its footprint in Arkansas. CPR congratulates store owner John O'Brien on opening his second store in the CPR family.



"John's location in Jacksonville is in great shape, and he continually shows us he knows how to run a store," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "We have no doubts that CPR Little Rock will be just as successful."

Anyone is welcome to come by John's new location whenever they need repairs and assistance, a new device, or accessories to ensure their devices stay protected. CPR Little Rock is in an urban midtown area near local stores, restaurants, and the Little Rock Zoo, making it an excellent location for having a fun day out after dropping off your phone for its fast, affordable repair!

John has lived in Arkansas his whole life. He attended the University of Arkansas Little Rock and Pulaski Technical College to earn his associate's of science and went on to raise his two daughters. When he isn't hard at work running his CPR stores, he spends his time learning about and tinkering with cutting-edge technology and considers himself a drone enthusiast.

John has an extensive background in mobile phone sales and repairs from his time working at AT&T, Sprint, and Best Buy, and owning iPhoneMedicRx and CPR Jacksonville. Aside from being a business owner, he is an avid part of the community participating in Maumee, AR, and Jacksonville, AR Chambers of Commerce.

"I am very excited to expand within the CPR network," said John. "I have worked hard at making CPR Jacksonville the best it can be and can't wait to bring our services to Little Rock."

From cracked screens to broken charging ports and more, Cell Phone Repair Little Rock is your one-stop smartphone repair shop. In addition to smartphones, their expert technicians can fix tablets, laptops, computers, gaming consoles, and more!

To learn more about John's CPR Little Rock location, please contact the store at the details provided below:

CPR Cell Phone Repair Little Rock is located at:

416 S. University Ave

Suite 120.

Little Rock, AR 72205

Please contact the store at 501-500-0277 or via email: repairs@cpr-littlerock.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/little-rock-ar/

John's other CPR store information is:

CPR Jacksonville

2070 John Harden Drive

Suite M

Jacksonville, Arkansas 72076

(501) 232-2358

About CPR Cell Phone Repair

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2021, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the sixth consecutive year and ranked second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales Category. CPR is owned by Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Media Contact

Chris Jourdan

chris.jourdan@cpr-corporate.com

877-392-6278 ext. 7711

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/652781/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Announces-New-Location-in-Arkansas