Dexus (ASX:DXS)
ASX release
23 June 2021
Estimated distribution for the six months ending 30 June 2021
Dexus announces details relating to its estimated distribution for the six months ending 30 June 2021.
The estimated distribution amount for the six months ending 30 June 2021 is 23.0 cents per stapled security.
This distribution is consistent with the upgrade to FY21 guidance released to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 31 May 2021, to deliver distribution per security growth of circa 3% for the full year. Combined with the distribution of 28.8 cents per stapled security for the six months ended 31 December 2020 (paid on 26 February 2021), this distribution is expected to result in a total distribution amount of 51.8 cents per stapled security for the 12 months ending 30 June 2021.
The payment will be made in accordance with the following timetable:
Ex-distribution date: Tuesday, 29 June 2021
Dexus confirms that its distribution reinvestment plan remains suspended and will not be in operation for this distribution payment. If any changes occur in this regard, the ASX and Security holders will be advised at the appropriate time.
Dexus will confirm its final distribution amount for the six months ended 30 June 2021 when it announces its 2021 annual results on Tuesday, 17 August 2021.
The Notice of Distribution Appendix 3A is also available at https://www.dexus.com/investor-centre/results-and-reporting/asx-announcements
Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited.
For further information please contact:
About Dexus
Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $36.5 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $15.5 billion of office, industrial and healthcare properties. We manage a further $21.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $11.5 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With 36 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com
Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)
