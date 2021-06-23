DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Dividend

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Estimate distribution for the six months ending 30 June 2021



Dexus (ASX:DXS)

ASX release

23 June 2021

Estimated distribution for the six months ending 30 June 2021

Dexus announces details relating to its estimated distribution for the six months ending 30 June 2021.

The estimated distribution amount for the six months ending 30 June 2021 is 23.0 cents per stapled security.

This distribution is consistent with the upgrade to FY21 guidance released to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 31 May 2021, to deliver distribution per security growth of circa 3% for the full year. Combined with the distribution of 28.8 cents per stapled security for the six months ended 31 December 2020 (paid on 26 February 2021), this distribution is expected to result in a total distribution amount of 51.8 cents per stapled security for the 12 months ending 30 June 2021.

The payment will be made in accordance with the following timetable:

Ex-distribution date: Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Record date: Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Payment date and dispatch of distribution and taxation statements: Monday, 30 August 2021

Dexus confirms that its distribution reinvestment plan remains suspended and will not be in operation for this distribution payment. If any changes occur in this regard, the ASX and Security holders will be advised at the appropriate time.

Dexus will confirm its final distribution amount for the six months ended 30 June 2021 when it announces its 2021 annual results on Tuesday, 17 August 2021.

The Notice of Distribution Appendix 3A is also available at https://www.dexus.com/investor-centre/results-and-reporting/asx-announcements

Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited.

