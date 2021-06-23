

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re Group (SSREY.PK) announced Wednesday that it has reduced its shareholding in Phoenix Group Holdings plc by selling around 6.6% stake for 437 million pounds through an accelerated bookbuilding process.



The Phoenix stake was acquired in the sale of ReAssure in 2020.



The company said it is selling the stake after a regular review and rebalancing of its investment portfolio, and is consistent with the overall investment strategy across equity and alternative investments.



In connection with the sale, Phoenix gave its consent to Swiss Re to conduct the sale prior to the expiry on July 23 of the lock-up arrangement agreed between the parties. The sale is expected to close on June 25.



Swiss Re has agreed to a lock-up arrangement in respect of its remaining stake of approximately 6.6% in Phoenix of 90 days following closing, subject to waiver, as is customary for such a trade.



Swiss Re now estimates that the transaction will result in a low single-digit increase in its Swiss Solvency Test ratio. The impact of the transaction on Swiss Re's US GAAP earnings is not expected to be significant.



